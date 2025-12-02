Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CHINA DAILY

European leaders reject Russia-Ukraine peace deal shaped without Ukrainians, Europeans – China Daily

Macron said Monday that any “peace plan” concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict could only be finalized with both Ukraine and Europe involved in negotiations.

Published

PARIS/BERLIN – French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other European leaders on Monday rejected any Ukraine peace deal negotiated “without Ukrainians and Europeans”.

Macron said Monday that any “peace plan” concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict could only be finalized with both Ukraine and Europe involved in negotiations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Macron made the remarks at a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace after meeting with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On issues including frozen Russian assets, security guarantees and Ukraine’s potential accession to the European Union, Macron said agreements “can only be finalized with the Europeans around the table”.

The French president also stressed that “there is no finalized peace plan as such today”.

Zelensky said Ukraine sought to end the conflict “in a dignified manner”, calling for “solid” security guarantees, and noted that the “territorial issue will be the most difficult” in future talks.

According to the Elysee Palace, Macron and Zelensky also held discussions with European leaders as well as US and Ukrainian negotiators on Monday.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also said on Monday that Germany stands against any “dictated peace” over the heads of Ukraine.

“No decision about Ukraine and Europe without Ukrainians and without Europeans,” Merz told a press conference following his meeting with visiting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Berlin.

Tusk voiced support for Ukraine, noting efforts by Poland and Germany to jointly strengthen the security of Europe.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said on Monday that Europe must also be at the negotiating table, commenting on a possible peace agreement in Ukraine.

Foreign policy makers in Latvia and the Nordic-Baltic region, as well as leaders of the EU and most NATO member states, agree that three principles should be respected, namely the territorial indivisibility of Ukraine, sovereignty and security interests, Rinkevics told Latvian Radio programme “Krustpunkta”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss ending the conflict with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

A US-proposed 28-point “peace plan” was unveiled two weeks ago. Following its release, representatives from the United States, Ukraine and several European countries met in Geneva on Nov 23 to discuss the plan.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Witkoff held talks on Sunday with a Ukrainian delegation in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Ukraine, US to hold peace talks – China Daily

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X that the delegation, headed by national security chief Rustem Umerov, was on its way to "swiftly and...

1 day ago

Africa

Zuma’s daughter resigns over allegations she duped South Africans to fight for Russia

MK says it was her decision to resign as she wants to focus her efforts on ensuring the return of those trapped in Ukraine's...

4 days ago

Africa

‘Scared and desperate’: South Africans say they were duped by Zuma’s daughter to fight for Russia

The 40-year-old says he is part of a group of South Africans tricked into fighting in the war, and is desperate to return home.

4 days ago

World

Zelensky welcomes amendments to proposed peace plan

Nov 25 – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed proposed changes to the controversial 28-point peace plan for ending the war with Russia. It...

1 week ago

World

‘My skin was peeling’ – the African women tricked into making Russian drones

Adau says last year she was lured to the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in the Republic of Tatarstan in Russia, on the promise of...

November 5, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Xi calls for better synergy with Russia

On Monday, Premier Li Qiang and the Russian prime minister co-chaired the 30th regular meeting between the Chinese and Russian heads of government in...

November 5, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Xi meets Russian PM in Beijing

Xi said that since the beginning of this year, China and Russia have steadfastly navigated a turbulent external environment with great composure, aiming for...

November 4, 2025

World

Young Russians are being seduced by a cheap, dangerous weight-loss pill called Molecule

Young people's feeds started filling up with captions like "Take Molecule and forget food exists", and "Do you want to sit in the back...

November 2, 2025