EU Provides €250,000 Humanitarian Aid to Support Kenyans Amid Drought, Floods, and Disease Outbreaks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 — In response to Kenya’s escalating humanitarian crisis, the European Union (EU) has pledged €250,000 in emergency aid to assist communities affected by prolonged drought, severe flooding, and fast-spreading disease outbreaks.

Currently, over 1.8 million Kenyans are experiencing acute food insecurity, with projections rising to 2.1 million by January 2026.

Shrinking water sources, rising malnutrition, and declining humanitarian funding have compounded the crisis, leaving vulnerable families increasingly exposed.

The EU’s contribution will enable the Kenya Red Cross Society to deliver essential food assistance, clean water, healthcare, cash support, and protection services to those most in need.

The six-month project, running until May 2026, is expected to support over 150,000 people impacted by overlapping climate and health emergencies.

Recent extreme weather events, including heavy rains and landslides, have destroyed homes and livelihoods, while disease outbreaks such as cholera are spreading rapidly in Narok and Nairobi counties, with a reported 9% case fatality rate in Narok. Children and pregnant or lactating women in arid and semi-arid regions remain at heightened risk of acute malnutrition and waterborne diseases.

The EU, together with its Member States, is the world’s leading donor of humanitarian aid. Through its European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), the EU provides support to millions of victims of natural disasters and conflicts worldwide, safeguarding lives, dignity, and human welfare.

This funding forms part of a €16 million humanitarian contribution agreement between the European Commission and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to replenish the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF). Established in 1979, the DREF provides rapid financial support to National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for small-scale disasters that do not trigger a formal international appeal.

Through this initiative, the EU demonstrates its solidarity with Kenya’s most vulnerable populations, ensuring timely assistance in response to the converging climate and health crises.