Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

EU Provides €250,000 Humanitarian Aid to Support Kenyans Amid Drought, Floods, and Disease Outbreaks

Currently, over 1.8 million Kenyans are experiencing acute food insecurity, with projections rising to 2.1 million by January 2026.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 — In response to Kenya’s escalating humanitarian crisis, the European Union (EU) has pledged €250,000 in emergency aid to assist communities affected by prolonged drought, severe flooding, and fast-spreading disease outbreaks.

Currently, over 1.8 million Kenyans are experiencing acute food insecurity, with projections rising to 2.1 million by January 2026.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shrinking water sources, rising malnutrition, and declining humanitarian funding have compounded the crisis, leaving vulnerable families increasingly exposed.

The EU’s contribution will enable the Kenya Red Cross Society to deliver essential food assistance, clean water, healthcare, cash support, and protection services to those most in need.

The six-month project, running until May 2026, is expected to support over 150,000 people impacted by overlapping climate and health emergencies.

Recent extreme weather events, including heavy rains and landslides, have destroyed homes and livelihoods, while disease outbreaks such as cholera are spreading rapidly in Narok and Nairobi counties, with a reported 9% case fatality rate in Narok. Children and pregnant or lactating women in arid and semi-arid regions remain at heightened risk of acute malnutrition and waterborne diseases.

The EU, together with its Member States, is the world’s leading donor of humanitarian aid. Through its European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), the EU provides support to millions of victims of natural disasters and conflicts worldwide, safeguarding lives, dignity, and human welfare.

This funding forms part of a €16 million humanitarian contribution agreement between the European Commission and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to replenish the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF). Established in 1979, the DREF provides rapid financial support to National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for small-scale disasters that do not trigger a formal international appeal.

Through this initiative, the EU demonstrates its solidarity with Kenya’s most vulnerable populations, ensuring timely assistance in response to the converging climate and health crises.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kenya Welcomes Home First Contingent of Police Officers from Haiti Mission

The officers were deployed under the directive of President William Ruto, reflecting Kenya’s commitment to global security and humanitarian protection.

28 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Miano Pays Tribute to Elephant Conservationist Dr. Ian Douglas-Hamilton

CS Miano highlighted Douglas-Hamilton’s extraordinary impact on wildlife conservation, describing him as a towering figure whose legacy will remain indelible.

39 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula Announces Passing of Brother James Mukhwana Wetangula

Wetangula described James as a devoted father, mentor, and pillar in his community.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mombasa Police Arrest Man for Defrauding Holidaymakers with Fake Online Rentals

The suspect, identified as Brian Masika, is alleged to have posted non-existent rental units on social media, collected payments from unsuspecting guests, and vanished...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Queen Mary of Denmark in Kenya for Three-Day State Visit

During her visit, Queen Mary is expected to tour a number of conservation and development projects at the Coast, focusing on endangered species and...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Launch Search After Four Juveniles Escape From Kisumu Children Remand Home

The minors, three aged 17 and one aged 13, reportedly fled through the roof of the store within the facility.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Gachagua to Kalonzo: I Will Deliver Mt Kenya Votes

Gachagua claimed President Ruto’s support in the region would be minimal.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Safaricom Green Bond Oversubscribed by 175pc, Raises Sh20bn

Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa said the exceptional uptake reflects the market’s confidence in Safaricom’s performance, resilience and long-term strategy.

3 hours ago