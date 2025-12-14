Connect with us

To further cushion the economy, EPRA explained it cross-subsidized diesel with Super Petrol adding that the government had opted to stabilize the resultant diesel price/FILE

EPRA retains fuel prices until January 2026

This marks the third consecutive month EPRA has held pump prices steady through subsidies, cushioning consumers from potential increases.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – Fuel prices will remain unchanged until January 13, 2026 following the latest review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

A litre of super petrol will continue retailing at Sh184.52, supported by a Sh0.48 subsidy.

Diesel will remain at Sh171.47 after a Sh2.33 fuel stabilization adjustment, while Kerosene stays at Sh154.78 backed by Sh4.24 in price support.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene remain unchanged,” EPRA announced.

“The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 4.25% from US$619.14 per cubic metre in October 2025 to US$592.84 per cubic metre in November 2025; Diesel increased by 3.02% from US$635.05 per cubic metre to US$654.24 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 5.52% from US$632.16 per cubic metre to US$667.05 per cubic metre over the same period.”

