Environment PS hosts Truphena Muthoni to support trip to Brazil

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – Environment Principal Secretary Festus Ng’eno hosted renowned environmental conservationist Truphena Muthoni for high-level discussions on strengthening collaboration between the Ministry and young climate champions.

The meeting focused on exploring mentorship opportunities and integrating Truphena’s conservation work into national policy frameworks, particularly through the National Climate Action Plan (NCAP) 2023–2027, which features a standalone pillar dedicated to youth and children participation in climate action.

Ng’eno reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to nurturing youth-led environmental initiatives, noting that young people play a critical role in driving sustainable solutions to climate change and environmental degradation.

In line with President William Ruto’s directive, the Principal Secretary said the Ministry will work closely with Truphena to support her planned visit to Brazil.