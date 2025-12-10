Embassy of Indonesia Successfully Promotes Its Education, Arts & Cultures in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 10 – As part of its soft power diplomacy, the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi is actively promoting Indonesian education and arts in Kenya. This activity, held towards the end of 2025, successfully captivated the Kenyan public at the 3rd Graduation Ceremony at the Islamic University of Kenya, Kajiado County, on December 6, 2025, more than 175 km from Nairobi.

The event was attended by more than 700 people, consisting of 477 Bachelor’s and Diploma (D3) graduates from the Faculty of Business and the Faculty of Education, as well as the Governor of Garissa County, foreign ambassadors in Kenya, their families, and other relevant parties.

In addition to congratulating the graduates, the Indonesian Ambassador to Nairobi, WItjaksono Adji, in his remarks also expressed his gratitude for the invitation to participate in the event, which also served to promote Indonesian education and arts and culture to the Kenyan public.

“Indonesia promotes Study in Indonesia to Kenyan students, encouraging them to pursue their studies in Indonesia at the Bachelor’s (S1), Master’s (S2), and Doctoral (S3) levels, through scholarship schemes such as the Indonesian Aid Scholarship (TIAS) and the Developing Country Partnership (KNB), as well as various scholarships from Indonesian universities and colleges, as well as through self-funding.”

Ambassador Witjaksono Adji also expressed the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi’s support for the implementation of concrete cooperation sectors outlined in the MoU between Syarif Hidayatullah State Islamic University (UIN) Jakarta and the Islamic University of Kenya, which was signed at the 45th Anniversary of Indonesian-Kenya Diplomatic Relations Celebration at the UIN Jakarta Campus (10/10/2024). This includes joint R&D and publications, student and academic/teacher exchanges, and more.

In addition to promoting Indonesian education, the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi also promoted traditional Indonesian arts and culture abroad, particularly in its accredited regions: Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and Somalia. The archipelago’s traditional culture, rich in traditions, art, and noble values, has global appeal and has great potential to be introduced to the world through various means abroad. One such effort is the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi’s showcase of Indonesian cultural heritage, the Central Javanese Mask Dance.

The Mask Dance performance, performed by R. Ariyanto, a staff member of the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi, drew admiration and enthusiastic applause from the Kenyan audience.

The Kenyan traditional Massai dance had previously graced the event, further enchanting the audience. This collaboration is concrete evidence of Indonesia’s strategic arts and cultural diplomacy efforts abroad.

“This collaboration is expected to attract more Kenyan students to pursue their studies in Indonesia, and the traditional Indonesian dance performances can elevate the values of Indonesian arts and culture to the Kenyan public,” said M. Farhan Faruq, Third Secretary of the Education, Culture, and Culture Function 2, Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi.

“Through this promotional effort, it is hoped that the people of both nations, especially the younger generation, will continue to recognize their cultural roots and reconnect with their cultural identities, not only as a legacy but as a way of life that continues to inspire,” said Wisnu Lombardwinanto, Minister Counselor of the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi.

This collaboration is also expected to not only support the promotion of Indonesian education and arts and culture, but also strengthen diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Kenya through an inclusive cultural approach.

Preserving arts and culture is a collaboration across generations and borders. The cultural heritage preserved becomes a way of life that unites and connects people to their homeland.

“Hopefully, the Kenyan people, especially the younger generation, will become more familiar with and love Indonesian arts and culture, thereby strengthening people-to-people relations and the bonds of friendship between the two nations,” concluded Ambassador Witjaksono Adji.

Through this activity, the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi is committed to playing an active role in Indonesian education and arts and culture diplomacy in its jurisdiction. The participation of schoolchildren, university students, and the local community demonstrates the synergy in strengthening Indonesia’s positive image globally.