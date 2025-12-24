Eight Killed as Matatu Rams into Stalled Lorry on Eldoret–Webuye Highway

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – At least eight people were killed on Tuesday night after a speeding matatu rammed into a stationary lorry at Mukhonje in Lugari, along the busy Eldoret–Webuye highway, police have confirmed.

Western Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud said the accident occurred after the matatu collided with a lorry that had stalled on the road due to mechanical problems.

“Seven people died on the spot,” Mohamud said, adding that the lorry crew may have failed to place warning signs to alert other road users of the breakdown.

The lorry, which was ferrying several bags of fertiliser, was hit from behind. Following the crash, some locals reportedly looted the fertiliser before police secured the scene. The lorry crew fled after the accident, police said.

At least five other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The tragedy adds to a grim tally of road fatalities recorded across the country. On the same day, 18 people were killed in separate road accidents nationwide, police said.

According to police data, those killed included eight passengers, four pedestrians, three motorcycle riders, two pillion passengers and a driver. At least 36 others were injured, among them pedestrians, passengers, riders, drivers and pillion passengers.

Authorities warn that the rising number of crashes continues to have devastating social and economic consequences, leaving families bereaved and others struggling to care for injured relatives.

Figures from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) show that 4,458 people were killed in road accidents between January and December 2025, surpassing the 4,311 deaths recorded in 2024.

Pedestrians remain the most affected group, accounting for 1,685 deaths, while 403 drivers and 723 passengers lost their lives in crashes involving private vehicles, buses and matatus.

Motorcycle-related fatalities also remain alarmingly high, with 1,148 riders and 432 pillion passengers killed during the period. In addition, 67 pedal cyclists lost their lives.

NTSA officials say speeding, reckless overtaking and drunk driving continue to be the leading causes of road accidents, despite sustained public safety campaigns.

They have also cited poor vehicle maintenance, including worn tyres and faulty brakes, as well as poor road conditions—such as potholes, inadequate lighting and unclear signage—as major contributors to crashes, particularly at night. Police have urged motorists to exercise caution, observe traffic rules and ensure vehicles are roadworthy to prevent further loss of life.