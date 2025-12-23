Education Ministry Opens Seven-Day Review Window for Grade 9 Senior School Placements

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 23 – The Ministry of Education has opened a seven-day review window for Grade 9 learners and their parents to verify and, where necessary, adjust senior school placements ahead of the transition to Grade 10.

In a statement, the Ministry said the review period, which begins on Tuesday, is aimed at promoting fairness, transparency, and proper alignment between learners’ competencies and their selected pathways under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) framework.

Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the exercise underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and equitable transition to senior school.

“We encourage learners and parents to engage with their schools or County offices during this period to make adjustments based on performance and school availability,” he said.

“This is also the opportunity to correct any errors, including incorrect gender entries, and ensure placements reflect learners’ skills and preferences.”

The Ministry explained that placements into senior schools are guided by pathway selection, which allows students to choose streams that align with their competencies and interests.

The pathways available are Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), Social Sciences, and Arts and Sports. Learners had previously selected their preferred three-subject combinations and ranked up to 12 schools.

According to PS Bitok, the automated placement system considers student performance, school capacities, and preferences to ensure merit, equity, and fairness.

“While many learners have been successfully placed in their preferred schools, we are aware that limited spaces in popular institutions and high competition have caused concerns among some parents and students,” he said.

The Ministry reiterated that the review process is pioneering and urged all stakeholders to engage constructively.

“We appreciate the anxieties parents and learners may feel during this transition. Our goal is to make the placement process transparent, fair, and satisfactory while strengthening CBE for the benefit of all learners,” PS Bitok said.