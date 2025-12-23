Education Ministry Details Curriculum Support as Learners Transition to Grade 10 Under CBE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – The Ministry of Education has outlined the approved curriculum support and learning resources for learners transitioning into Grade 10, as the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system guides placement into senior schools.

In a statement, Principal Secretary Julius Bitok indicaterd that the Ministry said the CBE framework is designed to align education with national development priorities, global trends, and the skills required in both local and international job markets.

“CBE focuses on preparing learners to pursue careers that match their competencies with professional aspirations,” he said.

The Ministry outlined key curriculum supports designed to help learners succeed in their chosen pathways.

Approved textbooks, learning guides, and digital resources are provided for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), Social Sciences, and Arts & Sports pathways.

Educators across the country have undergone capacity-building to deliver the CBE curriculum effectively.

“We have invested in retooling teachers to ensure they can guide learners through practical, skills-based learning, rather than relying solely on exams,” Bitok noted.

Selected schools have received upgrades including science laboratories, ICT labs, libraries, and sports facilities to support hands-on learning.

Learners’ progression is determined using the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), continuous assessment in Grades 7 and 8, and the Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) in Grade 9.

“This staggered assessment approach allows for a fair and comprehensive evaluation of each learner’s competencies,” Bitok explained.

Digital platforms and school-based guidance counselors are available to help students navigate pathway selection and senior school placement.

The Ministry also stressed the importance of pathway selection. Earlier this year, learners chose their preferred three-subject combinations and ranked up to 12 schools, ensuring alignment between skills, interests, and school capacities.

To address concerns over placement mismatches, the Ministry has opened a seven-day review window starting Tuesday, December 23. Incorrect gender entries will also be corrected during this review.

“We encourage learners and parents to engage with their schools or County offices during this period to make adjustments based on performance and school capacity,” he said.

While many learners have secured placements in their preferred schools, the Ministry acknowledged that limited spaces in popular institutions and miscommunication sometimes create dissatisfaction.

“We appreciate the anxieties parents and learners may feel during this pioneering transition,” he added.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to transparency, fairness, and quality education. “Our aim is to make the placement and learning experience as supportive and equitable as possible, while continuously refining CBE to meet emerging challenges.”