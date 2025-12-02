EBK Trains KDF Officers on Professional Engineer Registration as Military Expands Role in National Infrastructure

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – The Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) has conducted a specialized training programme for officers of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) on the registration process for Professional Engineers.

The move is aimed at strengthening engineering professionalism within the military as its role in national infrastructure continues to expand.

During the closing ceremony, Chief Guest Isaac Masinde, Secretary of Administration at the Ministry of Defence who represented the Chief of Defence Forces Charles Kahariri said the workshop reflects a growing strategic partnership between EBK and KDF.

He explained that the collaboration seeks to enhance professionalism across the engineering value chain, strengthen enforcement of engineering standards, bolster research and development, and ensure discipline in project execution.

“Masinde noted that the workshop is part of a wider strategic partnership between the KDF and EBK of matters of enhancing professionalism of engineering value chain as well as strengthening enforcement of the set engineering standards, research and development, amongst others,” EBK said in a statement Monday.

EBK Registrar further emphasized that the initiative supports the Board’s long-term strategy of expanding the pool of licensed engineers in Kenya.

“This training is aligned to the Board’s strategic intent to increase the number of professional engineers in Kenya—currently 4,500—to 10,000 by 2028,” the Registrar noted, encouraging all qualified Graduate Engineers to apply for registration.

The Engineers Board of Kenya, established under Section 3(1) of the Engineers Act 2011, is mandated to regulate the engineering profession, enforce standards, and ensure public safety in engineering practice.

The collaboration between EBK and KDF comes just weeks after President William Ruto announced the establishment of the Ulinzi Construction Company—a new military-run enterprise that will spearhead infrastructure projects in Kenya’s most remote and underserved regions.

Speaking during KDF Day celebrations at Moi Barracks, Eldoret, on October 14, President Ruto said the new company will empower the military to take a leading role in constructing roads, bridges, and housing projects in areas such as Turkana, West Pokot, and Northern Kenya.

“I am very proud that we will finally have the Ulinzi Construction Company, equipped with all the capabilities necessary for the KDF to undertake construction of roads, bridges, and houses, especially in the difficult areas of our nation,” he said.

The President assured that the government will fully equip the company to ensure efficient operations and support the establishment of military bases in remote regions.

“I have committed to the KDF fraternity that the Government of Kenya will provide all the necessary equipment to realize this vision because we want to establish bases in some of the difficult areas in Kenya,” he added.

Ruto described the initiative as key to strengthening national resilience, enhancing self-reliance in infrastructure delivery, and supporting Kenya’s broader transformation agenda.

“The KDF are the builders of the Kenya we dream of—a Kenya that is modern, united, secure, and full of possibility,” he said.

Ulinzi Construction Company was first approved by the National Security Council in 2021, giving KDF a formal framework to participate in national development.

It is expected to leverage the military’s engineering capacity to deliver timely and cost-effective projects.

Former Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Robert Kibochi, who led the company’s conceptualization, previously said the military-backed firm will allow the government to undertake construction projects more efficiently.

“With the company, it will be cheaper for the government to undertake certain construction tasks,” Gen. Kibochi explained, noting that the entity will focus on large-scale horizontal and vertical construction, while KDF engineering units maintain combat-related functions.

For decades, KDF engineers have played a crucial role in opening up remote and insecure regions by building roads, water points, bridges, and health facilities.