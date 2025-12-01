Connect with us

EACC Probes Alleged Multimillion-Shilling Bribery Ring at KIHBT Kisii Campus

According to preliminary findings, two instructors, Philip Dawa and Fidel Omondi, are suspected of coordinating the bribery scheme.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 1 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched a sweeping investigation into alleged bribery and extortion at the Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology (KIHBT) Kisii Campus.

This follows a raid on 28th November 2025 targeting instructors accused of running a bribery ring linked to driving test examinations.

EACC officers, acting on a search warrant, stormed the campus and the residences of three officials from KIHBT and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) after receiving reports of systematic extortion of students.

According to preliminary findings, two instructors, Philip Dawa and Fidel Omondi, are suspected of coordinating the bribery scheme.

Investigators say students were allegedly required to pay Sh3,100 each as a mandatory “facilitation fee” to secure a passing grade.

The Commission also uncovered an alleged illegal parallel fee-collection system within the campus. Whereas college regulations require tuition fees of Sh65,000 plus Sh1,050 registration to be paid via an official paybill number, some students were allegedly encouraged to pay instructors directly at a discounted rate of Sh40,000.

Financial records seized during the raid are reported to show suspicious mobile money activity. Over the past three years, Dawa is alleged to have transacted more than Sh34 million, while Omondi reportedly moved about Sh8 million through M-Pesa.

During Thursday’s operation, officers arrested Omondi and recovered Sh171,000 in cash from an envelope hidden inside his jacket. Additional documents and electronic devices were also seized for forensic examination.

“The suspect was arrested and processed at the Kisii Police Station pending completion of investigations,” the Commission said in a statement, adding that investigators are continuing to interview witnesses and analyse financial trails.

“The Commission reiterates its commitment to tackling bribery at service delivery points and encourages members of the public to report any unethical conduct through the Commission’s toll-free hotline 1551 or at any of its regional offices nationwide,” the statement added.

