Oginde says threats by powerful forces undermining anti-graft campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has sounded the alarm over persistent systemic barriers undermining anti-graft efforts, warning that unless critical governance weaknesses are addressed, the war on corruption will continue to face headwinds.

Speaking on Monday during the official launch of the EACC Annual Report for the 2024/2025 financial year at Integrity Centre, Commission Chairperson David Oginde cited weak enforcement of Chapter Six of the Constitution, interference with witnesses, growing threats and intimidation targeting EACC officers, and institutional silos across government agencies as some of the most severe challenges facing the Commission.

“These challenges cannot [be] tackled by EACC alone,” Oginde said, urging state agencies, political leaders, the private sector, civil society and citizens to act collectively.

“They require the concerted effort of government, private sector actors, religious and community leaders, our partners and ultimately, the collective resolve of all citizens.”

His remarks came even as the Commission reported one of its strongest years yet in investigations, asset recovery and corruption prevention.

According to the 2024/2025 performance summary, the Commission processed 4,183 corruption reports, with 1,846 investigations opened—a sign of rising public willingness to report graft, especially following youth-led anti-corruption protests earlier in the year.

Bribery remained the most reported offence at 37 per cent, followed by embezzlement of public funds (19pc), unethical conduct (13pc), fraudulent acquisition and disposal of public property (10pc), and other economic crimes including procurement fraud and money laundering (21pc).

Proactive investigations

During the year, EACC conducted 14 proactive investigations and 166 integrity tests, actions that prevented an estimated Sh16.5 billion in potential losses—the highest figure recorded in recent years.

The agency also recorded substantial progress in tracking and recovering stolen public assets.

During the period, the commission traced twenty-seven assets valued at Sh22.9 billion as suspected proceeds of corruption with Sh2.685 billion worth of property preserved to prevent disposal, and seventy-nine civil suits filed to recover Sh4.8 billion.

Additionally, the Commission had 838 active investigations and forwarded 175 case files to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Courts concluded 54 corruption and economic crime cases, delivering 33 convictions, 15 acquittals, and six withdrawals.

Oginde noted that conviction rates continued to rise, crediting strengthened investigations and closer alignment with the ODPP.

He also highlighted several governance reforms that advanced the anti-corruption agenda during the year, including the Conflict-of-Interest Act, which grants EACC expanded authority to curb unethical conduct before it escalates, and the National Anti-Corruption Guiding Framework (NCAJ), which enhances inter-agency collaboration.

The Commission intensified systemic audits in high-risk institutions such as KPLC, NSSF and the Kenya Prisons Service, identifying gaps in procurement, governance and internal controls.

To reinforce integrity in leadership, EACC processed 33,973 self-declaration forms, conducted 2,783 integrity verifications, and barred 50 applicants from holding public office over integrity concerns.

6-month case timeline

Through proposed amendments to the anti-corruption legal framework, the Commission is pushing for six-month timelines for corruption cases and appeals, expanded oversight over mobile money and non-banking financial systems, and a 10-year procurement ban for individuals convicted of graft.

Despite these gains, Oginde warned entrenched systemic challenges—chief among them the weak enforcement of Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity–undermines progress.

“Kenya must never become a society where shortcuts supersede merit,” he said.

He also condemned the rising trend of witness interference, threats and intimidation targeting EACC officers—tactics he said seek to derail investigations and shield powerful individuals.

Additionally, Oginde faulted “institutional silos” that delay or frustrate coordinated action among agencies responsible for anti-corruption, law enforcement and prosecution.

The Chairperson raised concern over growing public apathy, warning that the normalization of unethical conduct poses one of the biggest long-term threats to integrity in the country.

“Corruption thrives when good people stay silent,” he said, urging Kenyans to reject unethical behaviour and champion integrity across society.

Oginde acknowledged the impact of Gen Z-led protests earlier in the year, saying the nationwide demonstrations underscored the public’s frustration with corruption and their demand for accountability.

“Their message was simple yet profound: Kenya deserves better. Kenya demands integrity,” he said.

As Kenya marks International Anti-Corruption Day on Tuesday, Oginde called for a renewed national pledge.

“Corruption is not inevitable, and it is certainly not invincible,” he said. “Let us choose a Kenya where honesty is honored, leadership is responsible, and public resources serve the public good.”