EACC targets mega projects, service centres in proactive anti-graft war

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) will intensify surveillance on capital-intensive government projects, expand crackdowns on bribery at service delivery points, and scale up recovery of unexplained assets as part of a renewed strategy to curb graft, CEO Abdi Mohamud announced on Monday.

Speaking during the launch of the Commission’s Report of Activities and Financial Statements for the 2024/2025 financial year at Integrity Centre, Mohamud outlined a more aggressive, intelligence-led approach designed to disrupt corruption networks before losses occur.

He said the agency’s next phase of reform will centre on “proactive prevention, wider surveillance, stronger asset recovery mechanisms, and deeper multi-agency collaboration.”

Mohamud revealed that the Commission will subject capital-intensive public projects — historically the largest sources of financial loss — to tighter scrutiny.

“We will proactively monitor capital-intensive projects at inception, budgeting and implementation stages, and enhance our intelligence capabilities to disrupt corruption networks,” he said.

He noted that corruption in mega projects has long led to inflated costs, procurement manipulation and diversion of public funds.

The Commission will also intensify efforts to combat low-value corruption, particularly bribery at service delivery points in government offices, border posts, licensing centres and security agencies.

Effective deterrent

Mohamud said the shift responds to widespread public frustration with everyday bribery, which accounted for 37 per cent of reported corruption cases this year.

EACC will escalate efforts to trace and seize illicit wealth, with Mohamud describing asset recovery as “the most effective deterrent against corruption.”

“We are deploying robust asset tracing mechanisms to send a clear signal that corruption does not pay, and that public property will be reclaimed,” he said.

During the 2024/2025 financial year, the Commission filed 79 asset recovery suits worth Sh4.8 billion — the highest in five years — recovered Sh3.4 billion, preserved Sh2.685 billion, and traced Sh22.9 billion in suspected proceeds of corruption.

Enhanced forfeiture of unexplained assets will remain a top priority, Mohamud confirmed.

EACC also reported a strong enforcement year, conducting 14 proactive investigations and 166 integrity tests that averted Sh16.5 billion in potential losses — the highest in recent years.

The agency processed 4,183 corruption reports, took up 1,846 cases for investigation, and forwarded 175 files to the ODPP.

Courts concluded fifty-four cases, resulting in thirty-three convictions, fifteen acquittals and six withdrawals.

EACC-ODPP alliance

Mohamud attributed improved conviction rates to stronger investigations and closer coordination with prosecutors.

Recognizing the growing influence of young people in accountability movements, EACC committed to expanding public education targeting youth, media and community groups.

During the year, the Commission sensitized 93,000 citizens, 128,010 learners in 742 schools, and trained 349 Corruption Prevention Committee members. Its digital campaigns also boosted nationwide visibility of anti-corruption messaging.

Mohamud underscored the Commission’s role in strengthening Kenya’s anti–money laundering (AML) efforts as the country faces pressure to exit the FATF Grey List.

He urged EACC directorates to expedite investigations linked to money-laundering intelligence.

“It is important to point out that the current implementation cycle (FY 2025/2026) comes at a pivotal moment, when there is heightened call for the country to strengthen its AML/CFT interventions to facilitate delisting from the FATF Grey List,” he said.

“This places an enormous responsibility on the Commission — especially on matters money laundering.”

Mohamud thanked the National Treasury, media, civil society and multi-agency partners for their support, noting that success in fighting corruption depends on collective action.

“Our success depends on sustained vigilance,” he said. “I urge all stakeholders to hold us — and all public institutions — to the highest standards.”