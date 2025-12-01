Connect with us

EACC headquarters at Integrity Centre.

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC arrests Labour Ministry Officials at JKIA Over alleged extortion scheme

According to EACC, agents were being forced to pay Sh500 per worker to the officials manning the Labour Ministry booth at the airport.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1— The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested three Ministry of Labour officials stationed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for allegedly extorting agents who facilitate the travel of Kenyan migrant workers to the Middle East.

The arrests, conducted on November 30, 2025, followed a report alleging that the officers routinely solicited and received bribes from recruitment agents before migrant workers were cleared to travel.

According to EACC, agents were being forced to pay Sh500 per worker to the officials manning the Labour Ministry booth at the airport.

“EACC officers conducted surveillance and confirmed that agents sending migrant workers to the Middle East were paying KSh 500 per worker before the workers were cleared to travel,” the Commission said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Commission launched a sting operation in collaboration with an agent who had 78 migrant workers scheduled to travel.

During the operation at JKIA, the agent approached the three officials, who allegedly tabulated the amount required and demanded Sh 34,000, which they received.

EACC investigators immediately apprehended the officers and recovered the money.

The officials arrested were identified as Benson Ouma Okello, Esther Njoki Gakuru and Denis Marias

The suspects were taken to Integrity Centre for processing and to record statements. They were later released on Sh 50,000 cash bail each, pending the conclusion of investigations.

The EACC reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating bribery in public service points, saying such operations are crucial to restoring public confidence and ensuring fair, corruption-free access to government services.

