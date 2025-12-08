EACC’s Year in Review: Key anti-corruption milestones 2024/2025

July 2024 – Proactive investigations launched

The EACC kicked off 14 proactive investigations and 166 integrity tests aimed at preventing corruption before public losses occurred.

These efforts later helped avert Sh16.5 billion in potential losses.

August 2024 – Integrity tests across government

EACC conducted integrity tests in high-risk offices, exposing vulnerabilities in service delivery and procurement. Bribery emerged as the most reported offence, accounting for 37 per cent of all corruption reports.

October 2024 – Asset tracking intensified

The Commission traced 27 assets valued at Sh22.9 billion suspected to be proceeds of corruption. Efforts to safeguard public property included the preservation of Sh2.685 billion in assets and the filing of 79 civil suits seeking to recover Sh4.8 billion.

December 2024 – Public engagement and awareness

EACC expanded citizen outreach, sensitizing 93,000 Kenyans and 128,010 learners in schools across 23 counties. The commission trained 349 members of Corruption Prevention Committees, alongside nationwide digital campaigns to raise awareness of anti-corruption measures.

March 2025 – High Court enforcement outcomes

Courts concluded 54 corruption and economic crime cases, delivering 33 convictions, 15 acquittals, and six withdrawals. EACC attributed the rise in conviction rates to stronger investigations and closer collaboration with the ODPP.

December 2025 – Annual report released

The Commission launched its Report of Activities and Financial Statements for the 2024/2025 financial year, highlighting Sh3.4 billion recovered, preventive measures that averted Sh16.5 billion in losses, and plans to expand surveillance on capital-intensive government projects in the next financial cycle.

FY2025/2026 plan

EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud outlined a more aggressive, intelligence-led strategy to curb corruption, focusing on: