EACC headquarters at Integrity Centre.

Top stories

EACC’s Year in Review: Key anti-corruption milestones 2024/2025

Explore EACC’s key anti-corruption milestones in 2024/2025, including Sh22.9bn in assets traced, Sh3.4bn recovered, 4,183 corruption reports processed, 14 proactive investigations, and Sh16.5bn in potential losses prevented.

Published

July 2024Proactive investigations launched
The EACC kicked off 14 proactive investigations and 166 integrity tests aimed at preventing corruption before public losses occurred.

These efforts later helped avert Sh16.5 billion in potential losses.

August 2024Integrity tests across government
EACC conducted integrity tests in high-risk offices, exposing vulnerabilities in service delivery and procurement. Bribery emerged as the most reported offence, accounting for 37 per cent of all corruption reports.

October 2024Asset tracking intensified
The Commission traced 27 assets valued at Sh22.9 billion suspected to be proceeds of corruption. Efforts to safeguard public property included the preservation of Sh2.685 billion in assets and the filing of 79 civil suits seeking to recover Sh4.8 billion.

EACC recovers Sh3.4bn out of Sh22.9bn graft proceeds traced

EACC vows proactive anti-graft efforts in renewed approach

December 2024Public engagement and awareness
EACC expanded citizen outreach, sensitizing 93,000 Kenyans and 128,010 learners in schools across 23 counties. The commission trained 349 members of Corruption Prevention Committees, alongside nationwide digital campaigns to raise awareness of anti-corruption measures.

March 2025High Court enforcement outcomes
Courts concluded 54 corruption and economic crime cases, delivering 33 convictions, 15 acquittals, and six withdrawals. EACC attributed the rise in conviction rates to stronger investigations and closer collaboration with the ODPP.

EACC targets mega projects, service centres in proactive anti-graft war

December 2025Annual report released
The Commission launched its Report of Activities and Financial Statements for the 2024/2025 financial year, highlighting Sh3.4 billion recovered, preventive measures that averted Sh16.5 billion in losses, and plans to expand surveillance on capital-intensive government projects in the next financial cycle.

FY2025/2026 plan
EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud outlined a more aggressive, intelligence-led strategy to curb corruption, focusing on:

  • Proactive prevention of graft
  • Wider surveillance of mega projects
  • Stronger asset recovery mechanisms
  • Deeper multi-agency collaboration
