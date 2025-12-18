Connect with us

DPP orders probe on Betty Bayo’s death; DCI to submit report within 7 days.

Family also questioned the hurried manner in which the burial was conducted, stating it ‘raises suspicion that crucial details surrounding her death may have been concealed.’

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 18 – Director Of Public Prosecutions Renson Igonga has ordered a probe into the death of gospel musician Betty Bayo after family raised concerns over autopsy and medical records

He directed the Directorate of Criminal Intelligence to report progress within 7 days.

Bayo’s Mother Joyce Wairimu had initially written to the DPP seeking an inquest into her daughter’s death.

In the letter, Bayo’s family claimed it was denied access to an autopsy report, despite requesting one. They were never given Betty’s medical records or informed about the treatment she may have been receiving before she died.

Betty Bayo died on November 10, after a battle with cancer.

Through the family lawyers, Omenke Andeje & Company Advocates, Wairimu, says they have endured ‘unbearable pain’ trying to understand how a young woman with no known history of illness could die so abruptly.

In a letter dated December 9, 2025, the lawyers told the DPP that the family strongly believes Betty’s death may not have been natural.

According to the advocates, the family claims that the vernacular gospel musician had no known underlying medical condition prior to her death.

Family also questioned the hurried manner in which the burial was conducted, stating it ‘raises suspicion that crucial details surrounding her death may have been concealed.’

They insists that only an independent investigation is necessary not only to establish the cause of death but also to bring closure to those she left behind.

Betty Bayo passed away on November 10, 2025, while receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

According to the hospital revealed that she suffered complications arising from mild acute cancer, leukaemia, which caused excessive bleeding.

Betty was laid to rest on November 20, 2025.

