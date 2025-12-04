DP Kindiki Announces HELB Funding Plan for KMTC Students at 94th Graduation Ceremony

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced that Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) students will soon begin accessing financial support from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), marking a major policy shift aimed at easing the financial burden on thousands of trainees.

Speaking on Thursday during the 94th KMTC graduation ceremony at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kindiki said the government will convene an urgent meeting with the Ministries of Health, Education and National Treasury to finalise a funding formula that will open HELB loans to all KMTC students.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addresses graduates at Moi Sports centre, Kasarani during the 94th KMTC graduation ceremony on December 4, 2025, where he announced plans to open HELB funding to KMTC students.

“I have been informed by the Principal Secretary that KMTC students are not accessing HELB funding. I am convinced by the request. I will engage the relevant Cabinet Secretaries and state departments to agree on a formula because not every parent can afford to pay for their children at KMTC. We are already supporting university and TVET students,” he said, drawing applause from graduates and parents.

The DP noted that many trainees face significant financial pressure and said extending HELB support would prevent qualified students from missing out on training due to lack of fees.

Kindiki also highlighted health sector reforms undertaken by the Ruto administration over the past three years, saying the government has prioritised universal access to quality healthcare.

“Healthcare is the foundation of human dignity, the heartbeat of every nation. Over the past three years, Kenya has undertaken the most ambitious transformation of its health system,” he said.

KMTC Graduates at Moi Sports centre, Kasarani during the 94th KMTC graduation ceremony on December 4, 2025.

A total of 22,776 graduands received certificates and diplomas during the ceremony.

Kindiki said the government has cushioned Kenyans from catastrophic medical expenses through mass registration under the Social Health Authority (SHA). He noted that the number of Kenyans with medical cover has grown from 7.5 million in 2022 to nearly 28 million today.

He added that 107,000 Community Health Promoters—the country’s largest primary healthcare workforce—had been deployed nationwide, highlighting KMTC’s crucial role in training Community Health Assistants who work alongside them.

“KMTC strengthens the delivery of quality care in every corner of our nation,” he said.

The DP reiterated the administration’s commitment to strengthening health training institutions, including plans to employ 1,000 KMTC tutors this financial year and equip and operationalise 18 stalled KMTC campuses.

“This ceremony takes place at a defining moment in our nation’s education and health reforms. This year, we have invested KSh 9.7 billion in KMTC to support staff recruitment, infrastructure development, equipping of classes and laboratories, personnel emoluments and student welfare,” he said.

The event was attended by Health and Professional Standards PS Mary Muthoni, KMTC Board Chair Joseah Cheruiyot, KMTC CEO Dr Kelly Oluoch and other officials.