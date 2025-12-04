Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addresses graduates at Moi Sports centre, Kasarani during the 94th KMTC graduation ceremony on December 4, 2025, where he announced plans to open HELB funding to KMTC students.

World

DP Kindiki Announces HELB Funding Plan for KMTC Students at 94th Graduation Ceremony

The DP noted that many trainees face significant financial pressure and said extending HELB support would prevent qualified students from missing out on training due to lack of fees.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced that Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) students will soon begin accessing financial support from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), marking a major policy shift aimed at easing the financial burden on thousands of trainees.

Speaking on Thursday during the 94th KMTC graduation ceremony at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kindiki said the government will convene an urgent meeting with the Ministries of Health, Education and National Treasury to finalise a funding formula that will open HELB loans to all KMTC students.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addresses graduates at Moi Sports centre, Kasarani during the 94th KMTC graduation ceremony on December 4, 2025, where he announced plans to open HELB funding to KMTC students.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I have been informed by the Principal Secretary that KMTC students are not accessing HELB funding. I am convinced by the request. I will engage the relevant Cabinet Secretaries and state departments to agree on a formula because not every parent can afford to pay for their children at KMTC. We are already supporting university and TVET students,” he said, drawing applause from graduates and parents.

The DP noted that many trainees face significant financial pressure and said extending HELB support would prevent qualified students from missing out on training due to lack of fees.

Kindiki also highlighted health sector reforms undertaken by the Ruto administration over the past three years, saying the government has prioritised universal access to quality healthcare.

“Healthcare is the foundation of human dignity, the heartbeat of every nation. Over the past three years, Kenya has undertaken the most ambitious transformation of its health system,” he said.

KMTC Graduates at Moi Sports centre, Kasarani during the 94th KMTC graduation ceremony on December 4, 2025.

A total of 22,776 graduands received certificates and diplomas during the ceremony.

Kindiki said the government has cushioned Kenyans from catastrophic medical expenses through mass registration under the Social Health Authority (SHA). He noted that the number of Kenyans with medical cover has grown from 7.5 million in 2022 to nearly 28 million today.

He added that 107,000 Community Health Promoters—the country’s largest primary healthcare workforce—had been deployed nationwide, highlighting KMTC’s crucial role in training Community Health Assistants who work alongside them.

“KMTC strengthens the delivery of quality care in every corner of our nation,” he said.

The DP reiterated the administration’s commitment to strengthening health training institutions, including plans to employ 1,000 KMTC tutors this financial year and equip and operationalise 18 stalled KMTC campuses.

“This ceremony takes place at a defining moment in our nation’s education and health reforms. This year, we have invested KSh 9.7 billion in KMTC to support staff recruitment, infrastructure development, equipping of classes and laboratories, personnel emoluments and student welfare,” he said.

The event was attended by Health and Professional Standards PS Mary Muthoni, KMTC Board Chair Joseah Cheruiyot, KMTC CEO Dr Kelly Oluoch and other officials.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Kindiki Vows to Crush Bandits in Meru as Government Intensifies Security Operations

The Deputy President said more specialised security officers and National Police Reservists have been deployed to the area as part of a renewed push...

8 minutes ago

EDUCATION

HELB affirms compliance to in duplum rule amid loan balance concerns

HELB has clarified that it fully complies with the in duplum rule following public concerns over rising loan balances. A 2022 High Court ruling...

8 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua’s dawn walks, Kindiki’s roadside rallies excites fierce Mbeere North contest

Gachagua has been surprising residents with his early morning walks while DP Kindiki has relied on roadside rallies, which have sometimes stretched late into...

November 20, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Renews Call for Global Fossil Fuel Phase-Out at COP30 in Brazil

Kindiki noted that this milestone has drawn international recognition and positions Kenya to achieve 100 per cent green energy by 2030.

November 8, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki urges Kenyans to unite as he pays tribute to Raila during Mashujaa Day fete

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged Kenyans to unite behind the government’s vision of a stronger, inclusive nation. Kindiki...

October 20, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Urges Youth to Register to Vote, Choose Preferred Leaders in 2027 elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on eligible voters to turn up and register in order to participate in...

October 3, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Diversification Key to Continuous Growth in Tourism Sector, Kindiki Says

The DP said there is a need to expand Kenya’s tourism horizon in the wake of stiff competition from East African neighbours.

October 2, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: No Region Needs Shares to Access Development

Kindiki said the government rejects any suggestion that Kenyans must belong to certain political camps or communities to access development.

September 26, 2025