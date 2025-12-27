Diaz: Forecast of business and trends beyond 2026

Globally, business is changing faster than at any point in modern history. The rules of business are constantly being rewritten by fast-evolving technology, shifting consumer habits, climate pressure, and new ways of working.

Big corporations, small startups, and informal traders are all being pulled into the same global current that rewards speed, flexibility, and innovation over size and tradition.

For Africa, this moment is significant. The continent is no longer just adapting to global business trends; in some areas, it is leading the way. While the future of global business will shape Africa, Africa is also shaping the future of global business.

One of the most significant shifts in global business is the rise of platform-based models. Platforms connect people directly, buyers and sellers, drivers and passengers, lenders and borrowers. And often this is achieved without owning traditional assets, such as banks, taxis, or shops.

This is where Africa has been taking its place as a global pioneer. M-Pesa in Kenya, for example, was launched in 2007 as a simple mobile money service and has grown into one of the most influential financial platforms in the world. Today, over 50 million people across Africa use M-Pesa, and in Kenya alone, more than 96% of households use mobile money in some form.

Transactions worth over half of Kenya’s GDP flow through mobile money platforms every year.

This was revolutionary in that people no longer needed a bank branch to save or transfer money; small businesses could accept digital payments instantly, and new services, such as mobile loans, insurance, and savings products, emerged. Banks were forced to change their business models. Instead of competing head-on, many partnered with mobile money platforms. This is a clear example of how African innovation didn’t just catch up to global business; it reshaped it.

Across the world, technology is no longer just supporting business; it is now an integral part of the core business. In retail, e-commerce platforms allow sellers to reach customers far beyond their neighborhoods.

In agriculture, digital tools help farmers access markets, weather data, and credit. In health and education, mobile platforms are filling gaps where physical infrastructure is weak.

For economies in Africa that have traditionally lagged behind, the advantage is that many sectors are not weighed down by legacy systems. Instead of upgrading old models, businesses are building digital-first solutions. For example, in the financial services sector, Africa skipped widespread credit card use and moved directly to mobile wallets.

In commerce, many businesses operate on platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and mobile apps, rather than investing in expensive physical storefronts. Globally, businesses and companies are adapting to and embracing this flexibility.

Another major force shaping global business is the rise of on-demand services, popularized by companies like Uber. Uber’s impact is not just ride-hailing; it is the business model it introduced.

This has influenced food delivery, courier and logistics services, home services and repairs, as well as informal transport and delivery businesses. In cities like Nairobi, Lagos, and Accra, delivery riders using motorbikes now form the backbone of urban commerce.

Small restaurants, pharmacies, and online sellers can deliver products within hours, something that was rare just a decade ago.

This has lowered the barrier to entry for small businesses. You no longer need your own vehicles or a large staff. You plug into a platform and scale quickly.

On the other hand, however, it also raises new questions about worker protection, income stability, and regulation, issues that governments and companies are still trying to address.

In the future of global business, data matters as much as money. Platforms like M-Pesa, ride-hailing apps, and e-commerce sites generate massive amounts of data about spending habits, travel patterns, and consumer preferences.

This data allows businesses to design better products, offer personalized services, and extend credit to people previously considered “unbankable.

In Africa, this is transforming access to finance. Mobile lenders can now offer small loans based on a borrower’s transaction history, rather than traditional collateral.

While this has improved access, it has also highlighted the need for robust consumer protection to prevent over-borrowing, as well as address privacy concerns.

Another significant shift in global business is the rethinking of supply chains. COVID-19, geopolitical tensions, and climate disruptions have highlighted the risks associated with long and fragile supply chains.

Businesses and companies are now seeking regional manufacturing, multiple suppliers, and closer production to local markets. This creates an opening for regions such as Africa, where, instead of exporting raw materials and importing finished goods, African countries can process, assemble, and manufacture more locally.

For example, textile and apparel manufacturing are expanding in countries like Ethiopia and Kenya. Agro-processing businesses are expanding in the areas of coffee, tea, cocoa, and horticulture. Additionally, regional trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) could unlock a market of 1.3 billion people.

New trends are also changing how people work and conduct business. Remote work, freelancing, and contract-based projects are becoming normal.

Companies are increasingly asking more about what you can do than where you are. This is already being witnessed in countries like Kenya and Asia, where developers are working for European startups. In Nigeria, designers are serving global brands, while virtual assistants and content creators work across multiple time zones.

So what do these emerging business trends mean for Africa? Africa is no longer just catching up, but in areas like mobile money and platform-based services, it has set global examples.

African businesses that embrace technology, data, and regional markets will be best positioned to disrupt markets and drive their business growth.

Governments and stakeholders’ deep relationships will guide success with smart regulation, digital infrastructure, and support for entrepreneurship

Africa has a unique opportunity to fully benefit from these trends, particularly with its largest youthful continental market. The challenge is to grow intra-African trade, as the largest global free trade zone has yet to fully scale businesses.

Ultimately, the future of global business will reward those who can adapt quickly, and adaptation is a skill that African businesses must master rapidly to become key players in the global market.

The future of global business will be digital, platform-driven, data-rich, and values-conscious. It will blur borders, reshape jobs, and create new winners and losers.

Private-public partnerships will be a significant game-changer for driving new growth across all industries.

Strategic business will increase AI integration for transformation

Consultancy and strategy advisory services will be in higher demand and remain critical to support the implementation of new technologies (Ambient AI, EGI), data centers, cyber solutions, and the reduction of wastage, as well as the turnaround of businesses, becoming essential for all corporates’ success.

Businesses will be held accountable and responsible for demonstrating metrics and a key focus on ESG policies and sustainability strategies. A successful strategy will demonstrate resilient economic. Business financing and strategic investors will need to see success in Smart, sustainable metrics; otherwise, international financing will not be applicable for growth capital provisions.

The primary trend will be increased digital transformation, and e-commerce last-mile deliveries will revolutionize retail and distribution. Even the use of drones and robotic loyalty digital programs will result in repeat business.

Transformational leadership will thrive with increased agility and innovative adaptability in a highly fragmented market and amid stiff competition, which will challenge leaders to adjust their strategies to survive.

New revenue lines will emerge in most businesses as part of corporate strategies globally, including mergers and acquisitions, as well as cross-cultural and continental transformations, to achieve market leadership success.

A more purpose-driven approach, aligning with green strategies and efficient operations, is inevitable as boards will implement changes in top leadership.

This is driven by global trends and challenges that will push for unprecedented results beyond 2026.

Numbers indicate that a progressive overall transformation is necessary for success, given specific, rigid economic dynamics, imminent general election campaigns, high liquidity, fluctuations in inflation, and limited employment opportunities.

These challenges should be addressed through new, structured partnerships that grow entrepreneurship programs supported by private sector investments.

Businesses will demand versatile, tech-savvy teams and investments in new digital AI solutions to deliver customer-centric experiences, personalize new product development, and make strategic adjustments in response to geopolitical changes.

It’s a trend as we advance, for an aggressive drive for success with a do-or-die model of doing business.

BY Chris Diaz,

Chairman of Adili Group and business leader