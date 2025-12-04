Connect with us

DFC approves Sh162bn debt-for-food-security swap with Kenya

“We also appreciate DFC for agreeing to proceed with the $1 billion debt-for-food security swap to allow us to replace costly existing debt with lower-cost financing,” the President said via his social media platform.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4 – President William Ruto says the United States International Development Finance Corporation has agreed to proceed with a 162-billion-shilling debt-for-food-security swap.

Speaking after meeting DFC Chief Executive Officer Ben Black in Washington, Ruto explained that the move will significantly ease Kenya’s repayment burden by replacing expensive existing loans with more affordable long-term financing.

The Head of State added that the DFC has also expressed strong interest in expanding its portfolio in Kenya across several critical sectors -including food security, infrastructure, energy, and ICT – aligning closely with the country’s development agenda.

“We also see room for joint work in infrastructure development, including the expansion of key roads, ports and the modernisation of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. DFC is also keen to invest in our proposed National Infrastructure Fund, which will help accelerate strategic projects across the country,” he said.

The President announced that DFC agreed to send a representative to be based in Nairobi from January 2026.

Ruto is in Washington, D.C., to witness the signing of the DRC–Rwanda Peace Agreement at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump.

