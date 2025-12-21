Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

crime

Detectives arrest murder suspect, recover firearm in Eastleigh

During the arrest, officers recovered a Retay Falcon pistol from Kimani’s possession, alongside a live 9mm hollow-point round and a spent cartridge of the same calibre.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 21-Detectives have arrested a murder suspect and recovered a firearm and suspected stolen property during a targeted operation in Eastleigh, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the DCI, a joint team of detectives from Dandora and Shauri Moyo apprehended the suspect, identified as Peter Kimani, also known as “Kim,” along Gallole Street.

The arrest followed intelligence-led operations aimed at tracking suspects linked to serious crimes in the area.

During the arrest, officers recovered a Retay Falcon pistol from Kimani’s possession, alongside a live 9mm hollow-point round and a spent cartridge of the same calibre.

Investigators believe the firearm may be connected to criminal activities currently under investigation.

“Detectives also impounded a red motorcycle, which is suspected to have been stolen,” DCI said.

Kimani is currently being held in police custody as detectives complete investigations and processing.

The DCI said he will be arraigned in court once the probe is finalized.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to sustained operations targeting violent crime and illegal firearms, urging members of the public to continue sharing information that can aid law enforcement efforts.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL DISASTER

Government imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew in Trans Mara following deadly clashes

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat visited the disturbed areas and announced a 72-hour ultimatum for the surrender of illegal firearms, warning that...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

KDF Delegation Visits Egypt to Deepen Defence Industry Cooperation

The delegation toured several major Egyptian defence and security manufacturing establishments such as the Arab International Optronics Company, the Engineering Industries Complex, the Ministry...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Wanga Accuses UDA of Breaching Broad-Based Agreement

A key condition of the pact - signed in March 2025, between President Ruto and Raila Odinga (now deceased) is that each party respects...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Wandayi Defends Community-Based Parties, Urges Luo Support for Ruto in 2027

Wandayi described the call as a fulfillment of the late Raila Odinga’s “clarion call,” arguing that continued participation in the broad-based government is key...

5 hours ago

EDUCATION

KeNHA and Motorists clash over festive season traffic chaos on Nairobi–Nakuru Highway

"The congestion is largely due to lane indiscipline and overlapping,” the authority said in a statement posted on its official social media platforms

12 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Court Freezes GDC’s Menengai Operations Pending Environmental Case

The petitioner wants the environment court to grant a mandatory order compelling GDC to immediately cease or strictly regulate all noise-generating activities—including steam venting...

15 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC to conduct four by-elections in February 26, 2026

"Electioneering is permitted daily between 7:00 am and 6:00 pm during this period," Ethekon stressed as he warned candidates against violating campaign rules.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Reappoints Faith Boinett as Kenya Pipeline Board Chair

The notice is dated December 19, 2025, and was signed by President Ruto.

17 hours ago