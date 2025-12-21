Detectives arrest murder suspect, recover firearm in Eastleigh

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 21-Detectives have arrested a murder suspect and recovered a firearm and suspected stolen property during a targeted operation in Eastleigh, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has said.

According to the DCI, a joint team of detectives from Dandora and Shauri Moyo apprehended the suspect, identified as Peter Kimani, also known as “Kim,” along Gallole Street.

The arrest followed intelligence-led operations aimed at tracking suspects linked to serious crimes in the area.

During the arrest, officers recovered a Retay Falcon pistol from Kimani’s possession, alongside a live 9mm hollow-point round and a spent cartridge of the same calibre.

Investigators believe the firearm may be connected to criminal activities currently under investigation.

“Detectives also impounded a red motorcycle, which is suspected to have been stolen,” DCI said.

Kimani is currently being held in police custody as detectives complete investigations and processing.

The DCI said he will be arraigned in court once the probe is finalized.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to sustained operations targeting violent crime and illegal firearms, urging members of the public to continue sharing information that can aid law enforcement efforts.