Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

DCI Unveils First-Ever Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Investigation Training Module

The state-of-the-art training programme is fully funded and technically supported by the European Union.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has officially launched a pioneering Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Investigation Training Module, a landmark initiative aimed at strengthening Kenya’s and the region’s capacity to combat sophisticated digital crimes in an increasingly technology-driven world.

The launch ceremony, held on Monday, was graced by Rosemary Kuraru, Director of the National Forensic Laboratory, who represented the DCI Director Mohamed Amin.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In her remarks, Kuraru reaffirmed the Directorate’s unwavering commitment to staying ahead of criminal networks exploiting digital platforms, virtual currencies, and decentralized technologies for money laundering, fraud, terrorism financing, and other cyber-enabled offences.

The state-of-the-art training programme is fully funded and technically supported by the European Union (EU), highlighting the enduring strategic partnership between Kenya and the EU in advancing regional and global security.

“This cutting-edge training programme has been fully funded and technically supported by the European Union (EU), underscoring the enduring strategic partnership between Kenya and the EU in advancing regional and global security,: DCI said Monday.

Through the programme, DCI officers and key stakeholders will gain specialised expertise in tracing and analysing blockchain transactions, investigating cryptocurrency-related crimes, understanding digital wallets and broader crypto ecosystems, and applying international best practices in digital forensics and cross-border cooperation.

Kuraru noted that the rapid pace of technological advancement must be met with equally innovative law enforcement responses.

She observed that criminals are increasingly migrating to digital spaces where anonymity and borderless transactions present unprecedented challenges.

Kuraru commended the European Union for its continued investment in knowledge transfer, capacity building, and operational excellence.

This initiative marks a major leap forward in Kenya’s ability to detect, investigate, and disrupt digital crimes, reinforcing the country’s position as a regional leader in modern policing and cybersecurity.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Kenya steps up preparations for 2026 Davos Summit as Mudavadi receives key report

The update was delivered by Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Singoei Korir, who outlined the government’s ongoing plans to ensure Kenya’s effective participation in...

8 minutes ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

East Africa’s Judicial Officers Meet to Advance people-centred justice

The conference is convened under the theme “Justice Beyond Brick and Mortar: Unlocking Multi-Door Pathways for People-Centered Justice in East Africa.

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya launches training program for local Chinese language teachers

Yu Yunfeng, Director-general of the CLEC, said that the development of Chinese language education in Kenya has been made possible by the high-level attention...

8 hours ago

Headlines

Gachagua Accuses Police of Aiding Political violence, Demands IG Kanja Acts on Rising incidents

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 1 – Democracy for Citizens Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has protested to Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, accusing the National Police...

9 hours ago

Headlines

IEBC Gazettes Nov 27 mini-poll Winners, Paving Way for Swearing-In

Their official recognition now clears the way for their swearing-in ceremonies with those awaiting to join Parliament anticipated to be sworn in tomorrow.

11 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto Leads Pass-Out Parade for 5,892 Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs After Intensive Training

In his address, President Ruto praised the graduands as the crucial link between citizens and the state, describing them as first responders during emergencies...

11 hours ago

Top stories

Fazul Mahamed Faces New Push for Criminal Charges, Asset Recovery Over Alleged Forgery

In his letter to the EACC CEO, the petitioner argues that the Commission must demonstrate timely and firm enforcement to restore public confidence, insisting...

12 hours ago

Top stories

PSC begins interviews for 7,000 slots in 8th Public Service internship cohort

Out of 35,659 applicants, a competitive pool of 13,117 candidates was selected to proceed to the interview stage, which will run until December 6,...

13 hours ago