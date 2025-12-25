DCI Traces Occupants of Vehicle Captured Near Scene of Jirongo’s Fatal Crash

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of former Cabinet minister and Lugari Member of Parliament Cyrus Jirongo have traced and interviewed individuals linked to a vehicle captured on CCTV near the scene of the fatal road accident in Karai, Naivasha.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), a team of detectives travelled to Keringet in Kuresoi South, Nakuru County, where they recorded statements from individuals associated with motor vehicle registration number KDJ 564E, a white Toyota Probox.

The vehicle was captured on CCTV footage at Eagol Petrol Station, entering the premises shortly after Jirongo’s vehicle arrived and exiting soon after the deceased drove off.

Investigators established that the vehicle is registered to William Mutai, the Member of County Assembly for Keringet Ward and Majority Leader of the Nakuru County Assembly, and is managed by his wife.

According to statements recorded by detectives, the vehicle was allegedly hired out on December 11, 2025, to Denis Kipyegon Koech, who intended to transport family members to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to receive their son arriving from New Mexico University in the United States.

Police said the family departed Keringet on December 12, arriving at JKIA at around 5:00pm. Their son’s flight landed at approximately 10:00pm, and after completing clearance procedures, they began their return journey shortly after midnight.

While travelling back to Keringet, the occupants said they stopped at Eagol Petrol Station in Karai to refill windscreen wiper fluid due to poor visibility caused by weather conditions.

During the brief stop, they stated that they observed Jirongo’s vehicle exiting the petrol station and heading towards Nairobi. Moments later, while still at the station, they heard a loud bang and witnessed a bus dragging the deceased’s vehicle.

After refilling the fluid, the occupants said they exited the petrol station and briefly stopped near the accident scene at the request of a petrol station guard, who sought assistance in rescuing the victim.

They told investigators that they did not alight from their vehicle, but instead used their headlights to illuminate the scene, noting that it was dark and no other vehicles had arrived at the time.

The occupants said they left the scene after other motorists began arriving and traffic started building up, proceeding with their journey and arriving home at around 6:00am. They later learned that the victim of the crash was Cyrus Jirongo.

The DCI said investigations are ongoing, adding that detectives are interrogating the veracity of the statements recorded as part of a thorough and impartial inquiry.

The agency reassured Jirongo’s family, friends and the public that all relevant leads are being followed to establish the full circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.