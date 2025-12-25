Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

DCI Traces Occupants of Vehicle Captured Near Scene of Jirongo’s Fatal Crash

The vehicle was captured on CCTV footage at Eagol Petrol Station, entering the premises shortly after Jirongo’s vehicle arrived and exiting soon after the deceased drove off.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of former Cabinet minister and Lugari Member of Parliament Cyrus Jirongo have traced and interviewed individuals linked to a vehicle captured on CCTV near the scene of the fatal road accident in Karai, Naivasha.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), a team of detectives travelled to Keringet in Kuresoi South, Nakuru County, where they recorded statements from individuals associated with motor vehicle registration number KDJ 564E, a white Toyota Probox.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The vehicle was captured on CCTV footage at Eagol Petrol Station, entering the premises shortly after Jirongo’s vehicle arrived and exiting soon after the deceased drove off.

Investigators established that the vehicle is registered to William Mutai, the Member of County Assembly for Keringet Ward and Majority Leader of the Nakuru County Assembly, and is managed by his wife.

According to statements recorded by detectives, the vehicle was allegedly hired out on December 11, 2025, to Denis Kipyegon Koech, who intended to transport family members to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to receive their son arriving from New Mexico University in the United States.

Police said the family departed Keringet on December 12, arriving at JKIA at around 5:00pm. Their son’s flight landed at approximately 10:00pm, and after completing clearance procedures, they began their return journey shortly after midnight.

While travelling back to Keringet, the occupants said they stopped at Eagol Petrol Station in Karai to refill windscreen wiper fluid due to poor visibility caused by weather conditions.

During the brief stop, they stated that they observed Jirongo’s vehicle exiting the petrol station and heading towards Nairobi. Moments later, while still at the station, they heard a loud bang and witnessed a bus dragging the deceased’s vehicle.

After refilling the fluid, the occupants said they exited the petrol station and briefly stopped near the accident scene at the request of a petrol station guard, who sought assistance in rescuing the victim.

They told investigators that they did not alight from their vehicle, but instead used their headlights to illuminate the scene, noting that it was dark and no other vehicles had arrived at the time.

The occupants said they left the scene after other motorists began arriving and traffic started building up, proceeding with their journey and arriving home at around 6:00am. They later learned that the victim of the crash was Cyrus Jirongo.

The DCI said investigations are ongoing, adding that detectives are interrogating the veracity of the statements recorded as part of a thorough and impartial inquiry.

The agency reassured Jirongo’s family, friends and the public that all relevant leads are being followed to establish the full circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya Air Force Commander Conducts Year-End Inspections at Embakasi and Moi Air Bases

During his inspection at Embakasi Air Base, the Commander toured the ongoing construction of a new aircraft hangar, a critical infrastructure project aimed at...

2 minutes ago

Kenya

Wetang’ula Urges Leaders to Avoid Politicising Jirongo’s

Wetang’ula said he was deeply pained by the loss, describing the late politician as a unifying national figure whose legacy should not be tainted...

38 minutes ago

Kenya

Uhuru Urges Unity, Peace and Road Safety in Christmas Message to Kenyans

Kenyatta extended his Christmas wishes to the nation, praying for peace, joy and God’s blessings for Kenyan families.

60 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Prominent ICT CEO found dead in Kilimani apartment had secured major contracts

Githua was found dead after falling from the 14th floor of an apartment building along Kasuku Road in Kilimani, in an incident police are...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenya Red Cross Rallies Support for 500 Displaced Families in Narok Amid Festive Season

Additional support, including first aid and medical services, has been made available through medical camps set up by the Narok County Government.

5 hours ago

Aerospace Development

Kenyan Astrophysicist discovers second Asteroid sparking global recognition

KSA announced that the discovery has been officially verified by the Minor Planet Center in collaboration with international partners, including a NASA-affiliated research group.

6 hours ago

Kenya

Gazettement of JSC Procedures Urgent, LSK to Join Appeal Against High Court Ruling

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 24 – The gazettement of procedures of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) must forthwith be treated as a matter of extreme...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki Urges Drivers to Exercise Caution on Roads During Christmas

DP Kindiki expressed concern over the rising number of road fatalities.

17 hours ago