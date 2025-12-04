Connect with us

Govt economist who promoted and transferred himself arrested in Thika

The economist is facing charges before the Kahawa Law Courts for an earlier forgery in which he allegedly promoted himself to the rank of Director and transferred himself to the State Department for Housing.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 — A civil servant accused of orchestrating an audacious forgery scheme has been arrested in Thika after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) uncovered a trail of deceptive moves.

DCI agents arrested Maroa Sammy Maroa, an economist attached to the State Department for Cabinet Affairs, in the Ngoigwa area of Thika West Sub-county in an intelligence-led operation.

Maroa, currently under suspension over a separate forgery case, reportedly impersonated senior government officials and manipulated official processes for personal gain.

In the latest incident, he drafted and presented a forged letter purportedly issued by a top government official.

The letter, delivered directly to the CEO of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC), recommended a list of individuals for police recruitment — a move detectives describe as part of a broader pattern of falsification.

Promoted and transferred himself

“This [was] not his first rodeo,” the DCI noted in a statement on Wednesday.

Maroa faces charges at the Kahawa Law Courts for allegedly promoting himself to Director and transferring himself to the State Department for Housing in an earlier forgery.

Investigators say the suspect went into hiding after realizing he was under surveillance, switching off all known phone numbers in an attempt to evade arrest.

Detectives traced him through targeted intelligence operations.

DCI warned that individuals attempting to exploit public institutions through fraudulent schemes will face swift consequences.

“In an era where information travels faster than thought, criminals who rely on forged ink and borrowed authority will always [be] outpaced by truth, and caught by those sworn to uphold it,” the agency said.

The case adds to growing concerns over internal fraud within government departments, with investigators pledging a thorough probe into any networks linked to the suspect’s activities.

