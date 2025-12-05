DCI Arrests 3 suspects over Sh350mn NSSF Land Fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested three individuals for allegedly orchestrating a fraudulent transfer of land owned by the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), valued at approximately KES 350 million.

The suspects—Harish Ramji, Ashvin Ramji, and Bharat Ramji—are accused of illegally acquiring a parcel of land measuring 3.043 hectares in Athi River, Mavoko Municipality, Machakos County.

Investigators say the trio falsely claimed that NSSF had sold and transferred the land to them.

The case stems from a complaint lodged at DCI headquarters on September 2, 2025, by NSSF, which asserted rightful ownership of the property.

Investigations revealed that on May 27, 2010, the suspects, with other accomplices still at large, created a forged transfer document purporting to bear the signatures of the NSSF Board of Trustees.

Following an independent review, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) approved charges against the suspects, including conspiracy to defraud, making a false document, obtaining registration by false pretences, and forgery.

Using forensic leads, DCI detectives traced and apprehended the suspects, who are currently in custody pending arraignment. The hunt continues for their accomplices who remain at large.

This arrest underscores ongoing efforts by the DCI to protect public assets and uphold the law against fraudulent activities.