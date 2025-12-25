Connect with us

DCI Amin Conducts Festive Season Security Assessment in Kwale

KWALE, Kenya, Dec 25 – The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mr. Mohamed Amin, conducted a comprehensive security assessment in Kwale County today, ahead of the festive season, which typically sees increased movement of people and heightened social and economic activity.

Amin began his inspection at Diani Police Station before proceeding to key beaches in Diani, strategic areas due to their popularity with tourists and locals during the holidays.

The assessment focused on evaluating the security situation, operational readiness, and service delivery by officers deployed on the ground to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

He was received by the Coast Regional Police Commander, Mr. Ali Nuno, alongside Regional Criminal Investigations Officer Daniel Kandie and other senior police officials.

During the visit, Mr. Amin engaged with members of the public to hear their security concerns, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in enhancing effective policing and building public trust.

In a demonstration of accountability and respect for the rule of law, the DCI also inspected holding cells and interacted with suspects involved in various criminal cases, reinforcing the National Police Service’s commitment to upholding human rights and professionalism in investigative and custodial procedures.

The festive-season security assessment highlights the NPS’s resolve to safeguard lives and property, enhance service delivery, and ensure a safe, peaceful, and secure environment for all Kenyans as they celebrate nationwide.

