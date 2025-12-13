Cyrus Jirongo: Political Powerbroker, Businessman and Former Lugari MP Dies in Naivasha Crash

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – Former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, a figure who once towered over Kenya’s political and business circles, has died following a road crash in the early hours of Saturday morning at Karai, Naivasha.

Police said the former legislator was driving alone along the Nakuru Highway towards Nairobi when his vehicle collided head-on with a Climax Coach bus at around 3:00am.

Police have confirmed the incident, noting that emergency responders found the car extensively damaged. Jirongo succumbed to his injuries before he could be evacuated.

Details about his final movements remained unclear on Saturday. Reports indicate that he had travelled to Naivasha for a brief engagement and was returning to Nairobi at the time of the crash.

It is not clear why he was not with his driver and bodyguard at the time.

Relatives and close associates rushed to the accident scene shortly after news spread, before being directed to the local mortuary where the body had been taken. Preparations were underway on Saturday morning to transfer the remains to Nairobi.

Leaders Mourn a Complex and Influential Political Figure

Across Western Kenya and Nairobi, tributes poured in for a man who left a deep imprint on Kenyan politics.

COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, a long-time ally and sometimes rival, described Jirongo’s death as a blow to the Luhya community and to the nation.

“He was an asset to our community and to Kenya. We loved him, but God loved him more,” he said.

This morning, with a lot of shock and sadness, I have learnt of the passing on of Cyrus Jirongo who was an asset to our community and Kenya. We loved him but God loved him more.



Jirongo’s political colleagues remembered him as a bold organiser with sharp instincts, a man who could marshal support, raise funds, and shift political winds with ease—traits that made him a formidable player even when he held no elective office.

Police have launched investigations to determine the cause of the crash as leaders, supporters and former constituents reflect on his complicated legacy.

Who Was Cyrus Jirongo?

Born on 21 March 1961, Jirongo attended Mang’u High School from 1978 to 1981. Though he never built a structured professional career, he became a national figure and businessman at a remarkably young age.

Rise Through Youth for KANU ’92

His breakthrough came in 1992 when he emerged as the leader of Youth for KANU ’92 (YK’92) with the current president William Ruto, a powerful and wealthy lobby group formed to mobilise support for President Daniel arap Moi during Kenya’s return to multiparty politics.

The group became synonymous with massive campaign spending, and Jirongo’s influence surged. At only 31, he was seen as one of the most politically connected young Kenyans of that era.

AFC Leopards and Business Ventures

Before entering Parliament, he chaired AFC Leopards Football Club in 1991, a role that expanded his visibility beyond political mobilisation.

During the 1990s, he became associated with expansive business interests—real estate, agriculture and construction—often claiming that he became a billionaire in his early thirties.

But many of these enterprises struggled over time, with mounting debts, court disputes and loan defaults eroding his financial empire.

Entry into Parliament and Government

In 1997, Jirongo was elected MP for Lugari, a seat he held until 2002. He briefly served in President Moi’s Cabinet as Minister for Rural Development in the final KANU administration.

He returned to Parliament in 2007 under his own party, KADDU, becoming the only MP elected on that ticket and serving until 2013.

Presidential Ambitions and Political Realignments

He flirted with the presidency in 2013, later running for Kakamega Senate, and in 2017 contested the presidency under the United Democratic Party—garnering less than 1% of the vote.

His party joined the Azimio la Umoja coalition in 2022, and he eventually congratulated President William Ruto after the election.

Debt Troubles and Legal Battles

From the mid-2000s, Jirongo’s financial difficulties intensified.

Numerous banks and private lenders pursued him over unpaid loans totalling hundreds of millions of shillings. Properties linked to his companies were auctioned or placed under receivership.

In 2017, the High Court declared him bankrupt, though he continued to participate in political activities.

Family and Personal Life

Jirongo was openly polygamous and spoke publicly about having wives from different communities.

He suffered deep personal tragedy in 2025 after the death of one of his daughters following a short illness.

A Polarising Yet Pivotal Figure

Cyrus Jirongo leaves behind a legacy that is equal parts influence, controversy, resilience and political heft. He was, at various points, a kingmaker, a presidential aspirant, a wealthy businessman, a bankrupt debtor, a community mobiliser, and a daring political strategist.

His sudden death has reopened conversations about a man who shaped the political machinery of the 1990s, helped define Western Kenya’s electoral posture, and remained a recognisable voice long after power drifted to a new generation.

Investigations into the fatal crash are ongoing.