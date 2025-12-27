Cyrus had concerns about his safety, He was actually making arrangements to better secure himself: Karua on Jirongo

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 27 – People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua has revealed that the late former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo had expressed concerns about his personal safety and was in the process of making arrangements to enhance his security before his sudden death.

Speaking during Jirongo’s requiem mass, Karua said the concerns add to lingering questions surrounding his passing, though she urged respect for the family as investigations continue.

“Cyrus had concerns about his safety. He was actually making arrangements to better secure himself. This accident came before that time. So those questions will linger, but for now we stand with the family,” Karua said.

Karua traced her relationship with Jirongo to the period before his entry into politics, recalling their first meeting at the courts where both had gone to assist a mutual friend.

“In line with his character, he had come to court to bail out a friend, now a big shot in government. That is how we got to know each other,” she said.

The PLP leader said their political differences never stood in the way of collaboration, even when they later found themselves on opposing sides of the House noting that they worked together across several political seasons.

“He was in government, we were in the opposition, but that did not stop our collaboration,” Karua said.

She disclosed that Jirongo remained politically active and forward-looking until his death, with plans already underway for future cooperation.

“We were planning on collaborating moving forward. Aluta continua,” she said.

Karua described Jirongo as a generous and big-hearted leader whose vision extended beyond politics and community identity.

“He loved the Mulembe Nation, but more than that, he loved humanity. He always thought about how to improve what was already there,” she said.

Calling on politicians, business leaders and partners to carry forward Jirongo’s legacy, Karua urged continuity in nation-building.

“This is a journey and a process. Whatever we achieve in our time can be improved upon by the next,” she said, encouraging business associates to pursue Jirongo’s ambitions and ensure his family benefits from his dreams.

Jirongo will be laid to rest in Lumakanda, Kakamega county as tributes continue to pour in for a leader remembered for his generosity, ambition and enduring belief in the country’s potential.