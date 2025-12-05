Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Wahome Presides Over Graduation of 521 Students at Kenya Institute of Surveying and Mapping

The institution trains students in Land Surveying, Photogrammetry, Remote Sensing, Cartography, and Print Technology.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome on Friday presided over the graduation of 521 students at the Kenya Institute of Surveying and Mapping (KISM), reaffirming the institution’s position as East and Central Africa’s premier centre for geoscience education.

KISM, which offers diploma and craft certificate programmes, has continued to play a central role in supplying skilled professionals for Kenya’s land, mapping, and geospatial sectors.

Speaking during the ceremony, CS Wahome said the Government recognises KISM’s vital contribution to national development goals and is committed to expanding the institution to increase student intake.

“KISM is a leader in geoscience and a reference point in East and Central Africa. Students here are trained using new technologies such as remote sensing,” she said.

She added that a significant number of the graduating cohort will be absorbed into government roles, while others will secure opportunities in the private sector or in neighbouring countries.

Wahome was accompanied by the Principal Secretary for Lands and Physical Planning, Generali Nixon Korir, who reiterated the State’s commitment to strengthening the institution.

He announced plans to expand student accommodation and to deploy additional staff and resource persons to KISM.

“Enrolment has increased twofold in recent years due to rising demand for these courses,” Korir said, urging the graduands to apply their skills with diligence. “You are now equipped to take up jobs in government, the private sector, and to be self-reliant.”

KISM Director Jesse Waithaka highlighted that the institute’s curriculum is aligned with Kenya’s development priorities and global technological trends.

“The surveying and mapping industry is dynamic and constantly shaped by technological advancement. That is why we use the latest tools and techniques to train our students,” he said.

The graduation ceremony was attended by representatives from major universities and higher learning institutions, as well as Heads of Departments from Ardhi House, underscoring KISM’s growing national and regional influence in geospatial sciences.

