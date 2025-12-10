Connect with us

Kenya's Tourism CS Rebecca Miano.

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Miano Pays Tribute to Elephant Conservationist Dr. Ian Douglas-Hamilton

CS Miano highlighted Douglas-Hamilton’s extraordinary impact on wildlife conservation, describing him as a towering figure whose legacy will remain indelible.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has expressed deep sorrow following the death of Dr. Ian Douglas-Hamilton, a pioneering elephant conservationist and president of Save the Elephants, who passed away on Monday in Nairobi.

“I’ve learnt with sadness of the demise of Dr. Ian Douglas-Hamilton, a pioneer conservationist and president of ‘Save the Elephants.’ The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife was honored to participate in his film that deeply told his conservation story,” CS Miano said.

“Though gone from the earthly abode, Ian’s towering contribution to conservation leaves behind an indelible legacy. Fare thee well.”

Dr. Douglas-Hamilton spent decades studying African elephants and raising global awareness about the threats posed by poaching and the ivory trade.

His efforts were instrumental in protecting elephant populations and advancing conservation policies worldwide.

