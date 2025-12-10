CS Miano Leads KICC Lighting Ceremony to Kick Off 2025 Festive Season

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Rebecca Miano, alongside Principal Secretary John Olooltua, on Tuesday led the lighting of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and inaugurated a spectacular fireworks display to officially usher in the festive season.

The event, held at the iconic KICC in Nairobi, marked the beginning of a series of festive activities designed to engage families and visitors in celebration.

CS Miano also presided over the official opening of a pool table competition, adding a touch of entertainment and community spirit to the occasion.

“This festive lighting ceremony is a reflection of Kenya’s vibrant culture, tourism appeal, and commitment to hosting memorable events for residents and visitors alike,” CS Miano said during the event.

The lighting of KICC and fireworks display drew large crowds and highlighted Nairobi as a premier destination for holiday celebrations, blending tourism, culture, and recreational activities for the festive season.