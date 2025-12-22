Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Construction of Bomas International Convention Complex Progressing, Completion Set for April 2026

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – The construction of the Bomas International Convention Complex is progressing steadily, with up to 3,000 workers engaged daily to ensure the facility is completed by April 2026, President William Ruto has announced.

Speaking about the project, President Ruto said the complex is being built to meet modern global conference standards and is expected to position Kenya as Africa’s premier destination for international conventions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Bomas International Convention Complex is progressing well. The project is being delivered around the clock, employing up to 3,000 workers daily, to ensure it is completed by April 2026,” President Ruto said.

Highlighting the project’s significance, he revealed that the facility has already been booked to host the France-Africa Summit on 12 May 2026, even before its completion. This, he noted, underscores Kenya’s commitment to developing world-class infrastructure that supports the country’s ambitions of advancing towards first-world status.

The complex, which spans over 323,500 square metres near Lang’ata Road and Magadi Road, will feature multiple auditoriums, a banquet hall, hotels, and a presidential hall with VVIP lounges and offices. Once complete, it is expected to accommodate over 10,000 guests, making it one of the largest conference facilities in the region.

President Ruto described the project as a milestone in Kenya’s infrastructure development, promising that it will not only host international summits and conferences but also boost the country’s cultural and tourism offerings.

The Bomas International Conference Centre (BICC), currently under construction at a cost of Ksh31.5 billion, is set to become one of Kenya’s largest and most modern event complexes, according to architectural plans reviewed by Kenyans.co.ke.

Spanning over 323,500 square metres near the junction of Lang’ata Road and Magadi Road, the centre is designed to accommodate more than 10,000 guests, President William Ruto has said. The project will include two auditoriums, a banquet hall, hotels, and a presidential hall with lounges and VVIP offices.

At the core of the development is a massive conference complex made up of interconnected structures intended for international conventions, high-level summits, and cultural performances. The main auditorium will seat 5,000 guests and feature a multi-balcony layout, VIP sections, state-of-the-art acoustics, and spacious foyers to manage crowd flow.

A secondary hall, located adjacent to the main auditorium, will accommodate 350 people and is intended for side meetings, technical briefings, and training sessions. The presidential hall, measuring 5,200 square metres, will feature a circular main chamber, exclusive presidential lounges, VIP and VVIP offices, and a private 150-seat restaurant designed for heads of state and dignitaries.

Next to the conference halls, a banquet hall with a capacity of up to 3,000 people will be installed, complete with a full-service kitchen and support facilities. The hall is designed for versatile use, from formal gala dinners to cultural exhibitions and business networking events.

The centre will also include smaller meeting rooms for up to 100 participants, administrative support areas, and back-of-house facilities such as security screening zones, technical control rooms, and storage spaces.

Supporting infrastructure includes a police post and a self-sustaining clinic of 150 and 250 square metres, respectively, to serve visitors and the local community.

Additional features of the complex include a power station, underground technical rooms, a dedicated heliport, and 550,000 square metres of parking. Upper levels will host open-plan offices, cafés, and terraces for informal meetings, while the second and third auditorium balconies will offer elevated views complemented by lounges and landscaped buffer zones.

Once complete, the BICC is expected to be a world-class venue capable of hosting large-scale international events and high-profile government functions, positioning Kenya as a premier destination for conferences and cultural gatherings.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Gen Z Protest Victims Blocked from Marching to State House, Several Arrested

Police intervened to prevent the protesters from reaching the State House grounds, citing security concerns.

7 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Hassan Omar Leads Mombasa Gubernatorial Race with 34.1% Support, Mizani Poll Shows

According to the study by Mizani Africa, his experience as a member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) contributes to his popularity.

28 minutes ago

Kenya

Ministry of Health Warns Against Misuse of “Blue Pill,” Cites Heart Risks

PS Muthoni said the drug, medically known as sildenafil, is a prescription-only medicine and should not be sold over the counter.

55 minutes ago

Top stories

Boda Boda Riders Torch Bus Following Fatal Accident in Salgaa, Nakuru County

The Kampala-bound bus was travelling along the Nairobi–Nakuru highway when it reportedly struck a motorcycle carrying two people, killing them on the spot.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo Criticizes Ruto’s Vision of Making Kenya a ‘First-World’ Country

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hit out at President William Ruto’s plan to turn Kenya into a first-world...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Woman Killed by Elephant in Kajiado County

The woman was walking home from a neighbour’s party, approximately 500 metres from her homestead.

3 hours ago

Headlines

Online Uproar After Kibwana Says Tattoo Restrictions in Military Violate Constitution

Kibwana said barring tattooed applicants violates protections against discrimination on grounds including conscience, belief, culture and dress.

16 hours ago

EDUCATION

KJSEA Candidates Given Fresh Chance to Revise Senior School Selections

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok announced that the candidates will have a seven-day window, effective Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

17 hours ago