Construction of Bomas International Convention Complex Progressing, Completion Set for April 2026

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – The construction of the Bomas International Convention Complex is progressing steadily, with up to 3,000 workers engaged daily to ensure the facility is completed by April 2026, President William Ruto has announced.

Speaking about the project, President Ruto said the complex is being built to meet modern global conference standards and is expected to position Kenya as Africa’s premier destination for international conventions.

“The Bomas International Convention Complex is progressing well. The project is being delivered around the clock, employing up to 3,000 workers daily, to ensure it is completed by April 2026,” President Ruto said.

Highlighting the project’s significance, he revealed that the facility has already been booked to host the France-Africa Summit on 12 May 2026, even before its completion. This, he noted, underscores Kenya’s commitment to developing world-class infrastructure that supports the country’s ambitions of advancing towards first-world status.

The complex, which spans over 323,500 square metres near Lang’ata Road and Magadi Road, will feature multiple auditoriums, a banquet hall, hotels, and a presidential hall with VVIP lounges and offices. Once complete, it is expected to accommodate over 10,000 guests, making it one of the largest conference facilities in the region.

President Ruto described the project as a milestone in Kenya’s infrastructure development, promising that it will not only host international summits and conferences but also boost the country’s cultural and tourism offerings.

The Bomas International Conference Centre (BICC), currently under construction at a cost of Ksh31.5 billion, is set to become one of Kenya's largest and most modern event complexes, according to architectural plans reviewed by Kenyans.co.ke.

At the core of the development is a massive conference complex made up of interconnected structures intended for international conventions, high-level summits, and cultural performances. The main auditorium will seat 5,000 guests and feature a multi-balcony layout, VIP sections, state-of-the-art acoustics, and spacious foyers to manage crowd flow.

A secondary hall, located adjacent to the main auditorium, will accommodate 350 people and is intended for side meetings, technical briefings, and training sessions. The presidential hall, measuring 5,200 square metres, will feature a circular main chamber, exclusive presidential lounges, VIP and VVIP offices, and a private 150-seat restaurant designed for heads of state and dignitaries.

Next to the conference halls, a banquet hall with a capacity of up to 3,000 people will be installed, complete with a full-service kitchen and support facilities. The hall is designed for versatile use, from formal gala dinners to cultural exhibitions and business networking events.

The centre will also include smaller meeting rooms for up to 100 participants, administrative support areas, and back-of-house facilities such as security screening zones, technical control rooms, and storage spaces.

Supporting infrastructure includes a police post and a self-sustaining clinic of 150 and 250 square metres, respectively, to serve visitors and the local community.

Additional features of the complex include a power station, underground technical rooms, a dedicated heliport, and 550,000 square metres of parking. Upper levels will host open-plan offices, cafés, and terraces for informal meetings, while the second and third auditorium balconies will offer elevated views complemented by lounges and landscaped buffer zones.

Once complete, the BICC is expected to be a world-class venue capable of hosting large-scale international events and high-profile government functions, positioning Kenya as a premier destination for conferences and cultural gatherings.