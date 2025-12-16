Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Dr Fatuma Adan, Head of IGAD Mission, Kenya addresses participants during a regional MoDIaC workshop in Machakos County, where officials discussed climate funding gaps and the need to turn early warnings into early action. (Photo: IGAD)

Africa

Climate funding falling short for East Africa’s vulnerable communities, IGAD warns

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 16 – IGAD is working with member states on an anticipatory action roadmap, designed to ensure that early warnings for floods, droughts and other climate hazards trigger concrete measures that protect lives, livelihoods and property.

Despite billions pledged globally for climate action, only a small fraction reaches the communities most affected by droughts, floods and displacement in East Africa, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has warned, calling for urgent investments in frontline interventions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The warning was issued by Dr Ahmed Amdihun, Head of the Disaster Risk Management Unit at IGAD’s Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC), during a regional workshop held in Machakos County under the IGAD Mobility in the Context of Disaster and Climate Change (MoDIaC) Project.

According to Ahmed, only about 10–15 per cent of climate funding reaches communities most affected by disasters. He also stressed that early warnings are only effective when promptly turned into practical, life-saving actions.

“I think the funding has never been enough. If I start globally, what has been invested in climate and climate action is very much less than what is coming to the communities,” he said.

“The rough estimates are actually 10-15 per cent of the climate fund is reaching the communities that really need it. Its time we translate the warnings that have been issued from our centres or from national main services into early action.”

Participants during a regional workshop held in Machakos County under the IGAD Mobility in the Context of Disaster and Climate Change (MoDIaC) Project. (Photo: IGAD)

To address this gap, IGAD is working with member states on an anticipatory action roadmap, designed to ensure that early warnings for floods, droughts and other climate hazards trigger concrete measures that protect lives, livelihoods and property.

The roadmap also seeks to strengthen the skills and coordination of Disaster Risk Management (DRM) focal points, enabling governments and communities to respond quickly and effectively.

“What IGAD is doing at the moment is we are co-developing with member states what we call an anticipatory action roadmap to make sure that our early warnings are translated into early action,” he said.

The workshop also focused on the link between climate change and human mobility, helping member states prepare for displacement caused by environmental shocks. Participants included representatives from IGAD member countries, the IGAD Secretariat, ICPAC, and United Nations agencies.

IGAD officials likewise encouraged regional collaboration and knowledge-sharing, to allow DRM officials within the region to exchange best practices on preparedness, risk assessment and early warning systems.

“The IGAD Secretariat has designed this project to address these challenges in a way that looks at the institutional capacity of the secretariat as well as supporting members to build capacity as well as mobility-induced climate change into their national plans,” said Dr Victoria Anib, Head of Social Development, IGAD Secretariat.

“Climate is one of the reasons that makes people move across borders, and for them to have a safe and dignified way of moving, we need to support and provide necessary support.”

Dr Victoria Anib, Head of the Health and Social Development Division and Head of the IGAD Mission in South Sudan addresses participants during a regional MoDIaC workshop in Machakos County. (Photo: IGAD)
In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Eritrea quits IGAD as tensions rise with Ethiopia

DJIBOUTI, Dec 13 – Eritrea has withdrawn from East African regional bloc – Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), accusing the organisation of “becoming a...

4 days ago

Africa

Nearly 2 million Kenyans face acute food insecurity, Kenya Red Cross warns

The humanitarian agency says severe water shortages, rising cases of malnutrition, and long treks to the few remaining water points are placing immense strain...

6 days ago

Africa

IGAD weather centre predicts intensified drought in Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia

A Climate Watch Advisory released Friday by the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) warns that the region has already experienced significantly drier-than-usual...

November 15, 2025

Africa

Ruto says both SAF and RSF anarchists, roots for people’s government in Sudan

Ruto said the war in Sudan is rooted not in security issues but in governance failures, calling for a shift toward inclusive civilian leadership.

November 10, 2025

Africa

‘Absolutely false’: Ruto denies arming Sudan’s RSF

Ruto dismissed allegations that Kenya had facilitated the movement of arms, calling them false.

November 10, 2025

Africa

IGAD rolls out second cohort of youth leadership training in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29— The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), through its Leadership Academy and in partnership with the Government of Japan, has rolled...

September 1, 2025

Africa

Climate threats jeopardize growth, investments in greater Horn of Africa: IGAD

According to the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC), unpredictable weather has disrupted agriculture, displaced millions, and strained already fragile economies in recent...

August 25, 2025

Africa

IGAD takes stock of Horn of Africa’s data master plan

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Director-General Dr MacDonald Obudho lauded IGAD for establishing the RSDS Coordinators’ Working Group, describing it as a crucial platform...

August 19, 2025