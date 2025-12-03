Connect with us

Headlines

CLE Kicks Off Two-Day Forum to Reform Legal Education in Kenya

The meeting, themed “Legal Education and Training for a Globally Competitive Lawyer,” has brought together legal practitioners, academics, law enforcement representatives, and regional stakeholders for high-level discussions on modernizing training frameworks across East Africa.

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 3 – The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has opened its inaugural two-day conference, marking a major step toward overhauling legal education and strengthening integrity standards in Kenya’s training of future lawyers.

CLE Chairperson Collins Odote reaffirmed the council’s mandate to produce lawyers who can compete not just in Kenya, but globally.

He noted that Kenya’s education landscape has undergone significant transformation, making it necessary for legal training to evolve accordingly.

“CLE is preparing for a modernized education system,” Odote said, adding that the council is reviewing the Advocates Training Programme regulations and crafting a new curriculum that embraces innovative and practical methods of legal instruction.

On a panel discussion, renowned legal scholar Prof. PLO Lumumba emphasized the need for firm, apolitical regulation in legal education, warning that meaningful progress cannot be achieved without proper oversight of how law is taught in local institutions.

Director of Legal Services at the Ethics Anti-Corruption Commission David Too stressed that structured regulation is essential to uphold integrity and protect the quality of Kenya’s legal training pipeline.

The conference underscores CLE’s statutory role under the Legal Education Act, 16B, which mandates the body to regulate, supervise, and license legal education and training in the country, including the administration of Bar examinations.

