City Hall Extends Public Garbage Bin Rollout to Residential Estates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – The Nairobi County Government has Nairobi County has begun installing public garbage bins in residential estates, expanding its citywide cleanliness drive beyond the Central Business District (CBD) to neighbourhoods that have long struggled with littering.

The ongoing rollout has already covered parts of Kilimani, Kileleshwa and Lavington, with Governor Johnson Sakaja confirming that several more estates across the capital will benefit in the coming weeks.

The move follows the successful installation of modern litter bins in the CBD earlier this year and marks a new phase in the county’s waste management strategy aimed at tackling litter at its source.

The estate installations build on a June initiative that saw Nairobi residents wake up to newly mounted 110-litre litter bins placed in high-traffic areas within the city centre. The bins—Glasdon Jubilee units made from heat- and tamper-resistant Durapol polymer—were selected for their ability to withstand heavy foot traffic, harsh weather conditions and vandalism, while also enhancing the city’s appearance.

Governor Sakaja described the project as more than just a sanitation upgrade.

“These are not just bins. They are a statement about the Nairobi we are building—one that values order, hygiene and modernity,” he said, calling on residents to support county efforts by disposing of waste responsibly.

Beyond infrastructure, the county has also strengthened its human capacity to maintain cleanliness. In August, Sakaja confirmed more than 3,500 ‘Green Army’ environmental workers on permanent and pensionable terms—the largest such intake since 1987—a move he termed historic for Nairobi’s environmental management.

“The city must be cleaned daily. That is now your obligation,” Sakaja told the workers during a handover ceremony, directing them to cover every neighbourhood using newly acquired equipment, including compactors, tippers and mechanised cleaning machines.

The expanded installation of bins in residential estates ties together these parallel efforts: modern waste infrastructure, a reinforced workforce and an institutional overhaul that will be anchored by the upcoming Green Nairobi Company Ltd., which is set to oversee waste collection and environmental management.

County officials say the estate rollout is intended to curb littering at the source, reduce illegal dumping and promote a culture of cleanliness beyond the city centre—making Nairobi cleaner, greener and more liveable, street by street and estate by estate.

However, concerns remain over the risk of vandalism and theft of the bins in some areas, with the county urging residents to take collective responsibility in protecting the new public assets.