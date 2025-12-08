City Hall Clarifies Tariff and Pricing Policy, Dismisses Parking Fee Hike Claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 – The Nairobi County Government has clarified the purpose of the newly introduced Tariff and Pricing Policy 2025–2030, dismissing claims circulating in some media that parking fees in the capital will be raised from Sh300 to Sh520.

The county’s Receiver of Revenue, Tiras Njoroge explained that the policy is a strategic framework, not an automatic fee increment.

Its purpose is to guide how Nairobi County will set, review, and adjust all charges including parking, business permits, market fees, and health services over the next five years.

“For any charge to be changed, it must go through the Finance Act making process and reflect economic realities and public interest,” he said.

Njoroge highlighted that Nairobi is the first county since devolution to develop such a policy. While the cost analysis indicates that it costs the county Sh520 to provide a single parking service, he stressed that this does not equate to a planned increase.

“The governor is not planning to hike any service charge. The county is sensitive to the current economic times and the needs of Nairobi residents,” Njoroge added.

The Tariff and Pricing Policy is designed to create a standardized, predictable, and accountable system for pricing county services.

It ensures that charges are based on research and cost analysis rather than guesswork, aiming to improve service delivery, strengthen financial sustainability, promote equity, and support long-term development planning.

“The policy forms the legal and administrative foundation Nairobi will rely on when adjusting fees responsibly between 2025 and 2030, always with the aim of delivering value for money to residents,” Njoroge said.