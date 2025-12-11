Christmas Gift of Education: Lazizi Welfare Foundation Builds Grade 9 Classroom at Nifikie Christian School

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Lazizi Welfare Foundation marked the holiday season with a celebration that went beyond festivity, highlighting its commitment to quality education for every child.

The foundation announced plans to fund the construction of a Grade 9 classroom at Nifikie Christian School, addressing a critical gap for children in Mukuru who often face educational disruption due to limited school infrastructure.

The project, costing approximately Sh500,000, will ensure continuity for students beyond Grade 8, supporting 33 students as they transition smoothly to higher learning.

“This Christmas, we are giving the gift of opportunity,” said Steve Raburu, Project Manager at Lazizi Welfare Foundation. “By supporting the Grade 9 classroom, we are creating a generational impact—every child from Grade 1 onward will have a guaranteed path to higher education.”

The partnership between Lazizi Welfare Foundation and Nifikie Christian School has already transformed lives through feeding programs, stationery provision, and psychosocial support.

“Our collaboration with Lazizi Foundation has been a lifeline. Beyond education, they bring love, meals, and essential supplies, making school a safe and nurturing space for over 300 children. Today’s tree lighting event is an eye-opener for these kids, showing them a world of possibilities,” said Stacy Kefuka, Director of Nifikie Christian School.

The festive event included shared meals and interactive activities, reinforcing the foundation’s vision that every child deserves quality education and a safe environment, while fostering awareness about protecting nature for future generations.

As Lazizi Welfare Foundation celebrates two years of official operations, its focus is now on sustainable impact, from education access to child welfare and infrastructure development.