Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A T1000 carbon fiber production line is put into operation in Datong, Shanxi province, on Sunday. CHINA DAILY

CHINA DAILY

China breaks foreign tech monopoly, mass-produces high-end carbon fiber

The 200-metric-ton-per-year demonstration line, which achieves domestic mass production of 12K small-tow T1000 carbon fiber, began construction in June 2024.

Published

BEIJING, China, Dec 4 — A T1000 carbon fiber production line was launched in Datong, Shanxi province, on Sunday, marking a breakthrough in the scaled mass production of China’s high-performance carbon fiber, often called the “king of new materials”.

The 200-metric-ton-per-year demonstration line, which achieves domestic mass production of 12K small-tow T1000 carbon fiber, began construction in June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It represents the first phase of a high-performance carbon fiber project led by Shanxi Huayang Carbon Material Technology, a corporation jointly established by Huayang New Material Technology Group, the Datong city government and the Institute of Coal Chemistry under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

“The project breaks foreign technological monopolies and ensures the security and resilience of the national supply chain for critical materials,” said Fang Yitian, director of the institute.

High-performance carbon fiber is a key development direction for China’s strategic emerging industries and plays a vital role in high-tech development, cutting-edge defense technologies and the upgrading of traditional industries worldwide.

The T1000 carbon fiber produced by the project has a single filament diameter of only 6 to 7 micrometers — less than one-tenth the width of a human hair — but with a tensile strength exceeding 6,400 MPa. Its density is only one-quarter that of steel, yet it is more than five times as strong.

A 1-meter-long strand weighs just 0.5 grams but can carry a load of 200 kilograms. It is resistant to high temperatures and corrosion, remains chemically inert in acidic and alkaline environments and has excellent thermal and electrical conductivity.

These advantages make the material widely useful in national defense, aerospace, rail transportation and the fast-growing low-altitude economy. It is also used in wind turbine blades and sports equipment, according to experts.

“China’s high-end carbon fiber has achieved comprehensive domestic supply security, and we have also attained self-reliance in carbon fiber technological innovation,” said Lyu Chunxiang, the project’s academic head and a researcher at the institute.

Lyu and his team cracked the challenge of aerospace-grade T300 carbon fiber production in 2008, making China the third country after Japan and the United States capable of producing the material.

“During the Beijing Winter Olympics, the bobsleds and helmets used by Chinese athletes were made from the T800 carbon fiber material we developed,” Lyu said.

The road was not smooth, he added, recalling that “back in 2003, carbon fiber technology and the market were monopolized by foreign companies”.

“Today, Shanxi has become a carbon fiber supply base that is usable, reliable and indispensable for high-end applications in China,” he said.

“We will strengthen market awareness, adhere to integrated technological and industrial innovation, and deepen our focus on T1000 carbon fiber to produce competitive, market-valuable high-tech products,” said Wang Dali, general manager of Huayang New Material Technology Group.

The completion of the project is “not only a milestone but also a new breakthrough in high-quality development”, said Datong Mayor Liu Junyi.

“It will drive accelerated growth of related industries in Datong, such as high-end equipment manufacturing and new energy storage, and attract more upstream and downstream enterprises to gather in the city,” Liu said.

Cao Rongxiang, deputy secretary-general of the Shanxi provincial government, said: “The project has not only achieved a breakthrough in core high-performance carbon fiber technology, but also filled an industrial gap in the province.

“The provincial government will continue to prioritize the new materials sector, providing policy assistance, safeguarding enterprise growth, and promoting the formation of a full industry chain spanning R&D, production, and application.”

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

China, Russia vow to defend WWII legacy

Beijing and Moscow "updated each other and coordinated on issues related to Japan, reaching a high degree of consensus", the Foreign Ministry said in...

2 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Chinese company tests reusable rocket

The ZQ 3 Y1 carrier rocket — a gigantic vessel designed and manufactured by Beijing-based Land-Space and primarily made of stainless steel — blasted...

2 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Young talent drives China’s AI chip innovation

As AI technology experiences explosive growth, efforts to train young professionals in AI chip research have intensified to ensure that hardware innovation keeps pace...

22 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Yuan poised for stronger global role: economists

Markets have priced in a stronger yuan as investors adjust their allocations amid weakening confidence in the dollar and US interest rate cuts.

24 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya launches training program for local Chinese language teachers

Yu Yunfeng, Director-general of the CLEC, said that the development of Chinese language education in Kenya has been made possible by the high-level attention...

3 days ago

Africa

China, Kenya deepen cooperation with new deal on smart transport systems – China Daily

According to the presidency, the roadmap includes plans to expand electricity generation capacity to 10,000 megawatts.

5 days ago

Africa

China opens Permanent Mission to the International Maritime Organization in London – China Daily

China inaugurated its Permanent Mission to the International Maritime Organization in London on Tuesday, underscoring the country’s expanding role in global maritime governance, according...

6 days ago

Fifth Estate

OPINION: Zhao Qian: Japan must face up to history and refrain from turning back the wheels of history

Just hours after Takaichi made such remarks, a torrent of criticism descended on her. This backlash came not only from mainland China and China's...

6 days ago