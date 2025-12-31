Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chief Justice Martha Koome/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Koome promises timely and responsive Justice in 2026

Chief Justice Martha Koome vows to deliver timely, accessible, and responsive justice in 2026, guided by the Judiciary’s Strategic Blueprint STAJ, promoting rule of law and constitutionalism in Kenya.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 — Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court Martha Koome has pledged a renewed commitment to ensuring justice that is accessible, timely, and responsive to the needs of all citizens.

In a message ahead of the ushering of the New Year, Koome committed to sustained reforms under her Strategic Blueprint, Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ), which aims to strengthen the rule of law and constitutionalism across the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The new year invites us to renew our shared commitment to justice, constitutionalism, and the rule of law. These principles remain the firm foundation upon which our Republic stands,” she said.

The Chief Justice called on Kenyans to continue building trust, promoting peaceful coexistence, and working together for a fairer and more just Kenya.

“May this year strengthen our trust in one another, promote peaceful coexistence, and inspire hope for a fairer and more just Kenya. I wish you a happy, peaceful, and prosperous New Year 2026,” Koome added.

She underscored the Judiciary’s ongoing focus on improving access to justice, reducing delays, and ensuring that the legal system meets the needs of all citizens, particularly the vulnerable and marginalized.

Judiciary posts 104pc case clearance rate: SOJAR report

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Senior Counsel Evans Ondieki Launches Book on Artificial Intelligence in the Judiciary

The launch, held at Radix Hotel in Karen, brought together legal luminaries including Supreme Court Judge Isaack Lenaola and Professor Migai Aketch, among others.

December 23, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Sonko Unveils New Party, Signals Bold Return to Politics

Sonko said NEDP will champion economic empowerment, job creation, inclusive development and a people-first governance model.

December 9, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Koome assigns Justice Richard Mwongo to hear Mbeere North by-election petition

Chief Justice Martha Koome designates Justice Richard Mwongo to hear the Mbeere North parliamentary by-election petition following UDA’s Leonard Muthende’s win and allegations of...

December 6, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki directs Wahome to deliver Supreme Court title deed by Christmas

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki directs Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome to allocate the Supreme Court its title deed before Christmas.

November 21, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Judiciary posts 104pc case clearance rate as Koome unveils SOJAR report

The report shows that the Judiciary reduced backlog by 30 per cent and overall pending cases by 3 per cent, with the High Court...

November 21, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders NTV to retract May report linking Kang’ata to airline compensation fraud

A magistrate has found NTV and journalist Duncan Khaemba in contempt for airing a May report linking Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata to alleged fraud...

November 19, 2025

Top stories

Koome touts strides in refugee, migration law as Kenya hosts global conference

Chief Justice Martha Koome has outlined major advances in Kenya’s refugee and migration jurisprudence and urged judges worldwide to defend the integrity of asylum...

November 17, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Anti-counterfeit agency boss denies graft charges, freed on Sh1mn bail

ACA board chair Josphat Kabeabea pleads not guilty to charges of soliciting a Sh5m bribe as court grants bail and bars him from contacting...

November 17, 2025