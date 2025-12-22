Connect with us

Samson Cherargei./FILE

Kenya

Cherargei Wants Kalonzo Summoned by DCI Over Claims Ogolla’s Death Was Deliberate

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has urged the DCI to summon Kalonzo Musyoka over claims that the death of former KDF Chief General Francis Ogolla was deliberate, calling the remarks reckless and disrespectful to grieving families.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has called on the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to summon Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and record his statement over claims that the death of former Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Ogolla was deliberate.

Cherargei described Kalonzo’s remarks as reckless  and disrespectful to the families of General Ogolla and the nine other officers who died in the helicopter crash in April 2024.

“Kalonzo has become inherently desperate that he wants to drag the Kenya Defence Forces into cheap politics of popularity contest and an insult to the grieving families,” Cherargei said.

Kalonzo, in an interview on Sunday, December 21, 2025, insisted that General Ogolla’s death was part of a targeted scheme to influence succession in the KDF top brass.

 “I maintain that General Ogolla was taken out. How do you fly the commander general of the Kenyan Defence Force in an 80-year-old aircraft to go and inspect a primary school under construction in a bandit-infested area?” he said.

President William Ruto announced General Ogolla’s death on April 18, 2024. The tragedy claimed the lives of nine other officers, including Major George Benson Magondu, Brigadier Swale Saidi, and Colonel Duncan Keittany, marking the first time a KDF top officer had died in office in a helicopter accident.

He was the first Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) top boss to die in office in a chopper crash.

Cherargei defended the KDF, noting that the military had tabled a comprehensive report detailing the crash and outlining measures to prevent future incidents.

He also urged Kalonzo to focus on advocating in Parliament for funding and modernisation of KDF and police aircraft, warning that many planes are flying death traps.

