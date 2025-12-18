CDF Kahariri reaffirms KDF commitment to operational readiness during Manda Bay Visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18-Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Kahariri has reaffirmed the Kenya Defence Forces’(KDF) commitment to maintaining operational preparedness, prioritizing the welfare of personnel and sustaining national security initiatives.

Gen. Kahariri made the commitment when a paid a visit to Kenya Navy Base (KNB) Manda Bay in Lamu County.

KDF disclosed that General Kahariri toured the base where he met Kenya Navy personnel stationed at Manda Bay as well as Kenya Defence Forces troops deployed under the multi-agency Operation Amani Boni (OAB), which targets security threats in the Boni enclave.

Addressing the troops, General Kahariri conveyed greetings from President William Ruto, and commended the soldiers for what he described as high standards of professionalism and steadfast dedication to national defence.

He stressed the importance of operating as a unified force, maintaining sustained alertness and adhering strictly to mission objectives, noting the central role played by deployed personnel in safeguarding both local and regional stability.

“Your fortitude and discipline in the face of demanding conditions reflect the true spirit of service. Your strength lies in operating together as one force, guided by a shared purpose and mutual trust,” General Kahariri said.

The CDF also highlighted ongoing and planned modernization programmes within the military, pointing to deliberate investments in advanced capabilities aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness.

He noted that the acquisition and upgrading of key platforms as critical to addressing evolving and asymmetric security threats.

During the visit, General Kahariri toured several forward bases and camps, including Baragoni, Sinai, Sarira and BP 27, where he expressed gratitude for the troops’ resilience and commitment to safeguarding Kenya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also conveyed messages of goodwill and festive cheer to personnel during the Christmas season.

According to the KDF statement, the visit underscored firm strategic leadership and continuous command oversight, reinforcing the military’s resolve to sustain operational momentum against security threats.

It further boosted morale among deployed troops by affirming institutional support for their welfare, mission focus and the continued stabilization and security of the Boni enclave.

The CDF was accompanied by General Officers and Senior Officers from Defence Headquarters and was received by the Base Commander, Brigadier Lazarus Wafula, alongside the OAB Commander, Brigadier William Kamoiro.