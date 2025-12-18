Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

CDF Kahariri reaffirms KDF commitment to operational readiness during Manda Bay Visit

He stressed the importance of operating as a unified force, maintaining sustained alertness and adhering strictly to mission objectives, noting the central role played by deployed personnel in safeguarding both local and regional stability.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18-Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Kahariri has reaffirmed the Kenya Defence Forces’(KDF) commitment to maintaining operational preparedness, prioritizing the welfare of personnel and sustaining national security initiatives.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gen. Kahariri made the commitment when a paid a visit to Kenya Navy Base (KNB) Manda Bay in Lamu County.

KDF disclosed that General Kahariri toured the base where he met Kenya Navy personnel stationed at Manda Bay as well as Kenya Defence Forces troops deployed under the multi-agency Operation Amani Boni (OAB), which targets security threats in the Boni enclave.

Addressing the troops, General Kahariri conveyed greetings from President William Ruto, and commended the soldiers for what he described as high standards of professionalism and steadfast dedication to national defence.

He stressed the importance of operating as a unified force, maintaining sustained alertness and adhering strictly to mission objectives, noting the central role played by deployed personnel in safeguarding both local and regional stability.

“Your fortitude and discipline in the face of demanding conditions reflect the true spirit of service. Your strength lies in operating together as one force, guided by a shared purpose and mutual trust,” General Kahariri said.

The CDF also highlighted ongoing and planned modernization programmes within the military, pointing to deliberate investments in advanced capabilities aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness.

He noted that the acquisition and upgrading of key platforms as critical to addressing evolving and asymmetric security threats.

During the visit, General Kahariri toured several forward bases and camps, including Baragoni, Sinai, Sarira and BP 27, where he expressed gratitude for the troops’ resilience and commitment to safeguarding Kenya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also conveyed messages of goodwill and festive cheer to personnel during the Christmas season.

According to the KDF statement, the visit underscored firm strategic leadership and continuous command oversight, reinforcing the military’s resolve to sustain operational momentum against security threats.

It further boosted morale among deployed troops by affirming institutional support for their welfare, mission focus and the continued stabilization and security of the Boni enclave.

The CDF was accompanied by General Officers and Senior Officers from Defence Headquarters and was received by the Base Commander, Brigadier Lazarus Wafula, alongside the OAB Commander, Brigadier William Kamoiro.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto to move slum dwellers to the 14th Floor in Mukuru Housing Shift

"Today at 5pm, I am going to give them houses here in Mukuru. A person who has been living in the slum today will...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Cyrus Jirongo’s vices of women and liquor: Lessons for men

From State House power to a tragic end, Cyrus Jirongo’s life shows how love, liquor, and debt can define a man’s legacy.

3 hours ago

County News

Kericho man surrenders to police over murder of his girlfriend

According to a police incident report filed at Sondu Police Station, the suspect presented himself to Kericho Police Station at about 11:15 p.m. on...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, U.S. discuss police training, counter-terrorism cooperation

Topics covered included curriculum development, use of technology in training, border security, bomb disposal, and investigations into drug trafficking, human trafficking, and money laundering.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC blocks Sh6.1 billion NYS payment over alleged fictitious contracts

The officials fraudulently signed the documents despite knowing that no deliveries had been made to the central or mother units at NYS, no inspections...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto hosts marginalised groups to mark World Minority Rights Day

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the day reaffirms the government’s renewed efforts to ensure no community is left behind.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Developer Lazizi Opposes Withdrawal of Ritz-Carlton, Maasai Mara Case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – Developer Lazizi Mara Limited has formally objected to the withdrawal of a high-profile environmental petition challenging the development of...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Two killed as fire razes dozens of homes in Nairobi’s Kibera slum

The incident was reported by the area chief, through the chief controller, prompting an emergency response by officers from the Nairobi Region, Kilimani Sub-County,...

6 hours ago