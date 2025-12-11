Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

CBC Milestone: First KJSEA Cohort Set to Transition to Senior Secondary Schools

TSC Chief Executive Officer Eveleen Mitei said the commission is fully prepared to facilitate a smooth and organized move for the learners.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) says all Grade 10 learners are ready to transition to senior secondary schools following the release of the first Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) results under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

TSC Chief Executive Officer Eveleen Mitei said the commission is fully prepared to facilitate a smooth and organized move for the learners.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“All systems are in place for Grade 10 learners to transition to senior schools following the release of the first KJSEA results under CBC,” Mitei said.

The KJSEA exams, conducted nationwide across 24,366 junior secondary schools, assessed 1,130,587 learners in nine subjects, including Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, Sciences, Social Studies, ICT, Creative Arts, Physical Education, and Technical Skills, according to KNEC CEO Mercy Njeng’ere.

Education authorities have emphasized that parents will be informed of their children’s school placements before Christmas, allowing families to prepare ahead of the new academic year.

Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok confirmed that the first CBC cohort will officially report to senior secondary schools on January 12, 2026, marking a historic milestone in Kenya’s ongoing education reforms.

“This transition ensures learners continue their academic journey seamlessly while benefiting from the skills-oriented CBC framework,” he stated.

The TSC and Ministry of Education are coordinating closely to ensure adequate staffing, infrastructure, and resources are in place for the incoming senior school students.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Calls for Green, Inclusive Economic Transformation at UNEA7

The President said the Assembly must turn this declaration into concrete and practical outcomes that address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity...

58 minutes ago

Top stories

Queen Mary of Denmark Visits Dandora Dumpsite

The visit highlighted the deepening Kenya-Denmark partnership in advancing green growth and community-centered development.

1 hour ago

Top stories

Govt Rolls Out Tough Security, Traffic Measures Ahead of Jamhuri Day Celebrations

Kitiyo emphasized that this year’s celebrations are expected to attract a significantly large audience, including senior government officials and foreign dignitaries.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Environmental Activist Truphena Muthoni Sets New 72-Hour Tree-Hugging World Record

The feat is expected to be submitted to the relevant global record certifying bodies for verification.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Three Fishermen Killed After Ship Collides With Boat on Lake Victoria Near Remba Island

The boat split into three parts after being hit by the ship when the four fishermen were sleeping after casting their nets.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua Alleges Voter Intimidation Targeting Elderly in Mbeere North By-Election

Gachagua claimed that senior citizens enrolled in the Inua Jamii cash transfer program were threatened with the withdrawal of their government stipends if they...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Traffic Disruptions Expected in Nairobi on December 12 Ahead of Jamhuri Day Celebrations

According to Nairobi Regional Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo, key areas in the Central Business District and around Nyayo Stadium will be closely monitored to ensure...

4 hours ago

Top stories

County Employees to Get Paid Promptly as Summit Sets Strict Salary Deadlines

Treasury is now mandated to disburse all personnel emoluments to County Revenue Fund accounts by the third day of every month.

5 hours ago