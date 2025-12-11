CBC Milestone: First KJSEA Cohort Set to Transition to Senior Secondary Schools

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) says all Grade 10 learners are ready to transition to senior secondary schools following the release of the first Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) results under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

TSC Chief Executive Officer Eveleen Mitei said the commission is fully prepared to facilitate a smooth and organized move for the learners.

“All systems are in place for Grade 10 learners to transition to senior schools following the release of the first KJSEA results under CBC,” Mitei said.

The KJSEA exams, conducted nationwide across 24,366 junior secondary schools, assessed 1,130,587 learners in nine subjects, including Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, Sciences, Social Studies, ICT, Creative Arts, Physical Education, and Technical Skills, according to KNEC CEO Mercy Njeng’ere.

Education authorities have emphasized that parents will be informed of their children’s school placements before Christmas, allowing families to prepare ahead of the new academic year.

Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok confirmed that the first CBC cohort will officially report to senior secondary schools on January 12, 2026, marking a historic milestone in Kenya’s ongoing education reforms.

“This transition ensures learners continue their academic journey seamlessly while benefiting from the skills-oriented CBC framework,” he stated.

The TSC and Ministry of Education are coordinating closely to ensure adequate staffing, infrastructure, and resources are in place for the incoming senior school students.