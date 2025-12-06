Border closure crisis deepens as Pakistani truckers stranded, exporters warn of soaring losses

Dec 6 – Dozens of Pakistani truck drivers transporting goods to Afghanistan have been stranded for weeks at major border crossings, caught in an escalating standoff between Islamabad and Kabul that has crippled regional trade.

The closure of key trade routes has left hundreds of vehicles parked at crossing points where drivers, deprived of food, money and shelter, are struggling to survive in dire conditions, The Express Tribune reported.

Exporters and logistics firms say the suspension of cross-border operations has virtually frozen the movement of Pakistani kinnow exports and other shipments bound for Afghanistan, Iran and Central Asian states.

The borders have remained shut since October 11 following heavy clashes between Pakistani and Afghan forces — the most serious since the Taliban returned to power in 2021 — after Islamabad accused Kabul of failing to rein in militants operating from Afghan territory.

Junaid Makda, president of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, said kinnow exporters, freight handlers and logistics companies have been hit hardest, with perishable cargo rotting at the border.

He noted that the shutdown has come at the peak of the kinnow export season, triggering financial distress across the supply chain, from farmers to transporters. Makda also criticised the State Bank of Pakistan for rejecting a proposal to exempt kinnow exports to Iran and Central Asian markets routed through Iran from complex financial requirements.

Pakistan exported kinnows worth USD 110 million last year, but earnings are now expected to fall to around USD 100 million due to the ongoing disruption. Thousands of containers carrying bilateral and regional cargo remain stranded across Pakistan, with traders and clearing agents incurring daily demurrage charges of USD 150–200 per container.

Makda urged authorities to swiftly waive these penalties and move to reopen the borders, warning that many small businesses and exporters are on the brink of collapse.