Body of Former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo Moved to Lee Funeral Home

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – The body of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo has been transported to Lee Funeral Home.

Jirongo’s family member and Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera recieved the body which police had earlier removed to Naivasha Sub-County Morgue awaiting autopsy

Jirongo died earlier today in a road crash along the Nairobi–Nakuru highway.

According to preliminary police reports, the late politician was driving towards Western Kenya when his vehicle collided head-on with a bus near Karai area in Naivasha this morning.

The impact left his car extensively damaged and Jirongo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several passengers in the bus were also injured and were rushd to nearby hospitals in Naivasha for treatment.