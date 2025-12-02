Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Baby Pendo Murder Case: Court Sets January Mention to Confirm Readiness for Pre-Trial

Justice Joe Omido further instructed all parties to file and serve any applications they intend to make before the next mention.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 2 – The Baby Samantha Pendo murder case came up for mention at the Kisumu High Court, where the court directed the prosecution to serve all accused police officers with witness statements and other documentary evidence.

Justice Joe Omido further instructed all parties to file and serve any applications they intend to make before the next mention.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The matter will return to court on January 26 to confirm that all documents have been supplied and that all applications are on record, paving the way for substantive pre-trial directions.

During the mention, defence lawyers raised several issues that the court must address before the case can formally enter the pre-trial stage.

One of the key objections centred on the jurisdiction of the Kisumu High Court.

Several defence lawyers argued that the question of jurisdiction is still pending before the Court of Appeal, and therefore the High Court should pause proceedings until the higher court decides.

The court, however, was informed that unless the Court of Appeal issues explicit orders halting the matter, the High Court is allowed to continue dealing with preliminary issues.

The case arises from the death of six-month-old Baby Samantha Pendo, who succumbed to injuries allegedly inflicted during police operations in Kisumu’s Nyalenda estate at the height of the 2017 post-election violence.

The killing shocked the country and became a symbol of the calls for greater police accountability.

Initially, ten police officers were implicated, but the number of accused officers has since been reduced to four following amendments to the charge sheet.

Some defence lawyers argued that these amendments mean the case must start afresh in Kisumu, while the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) maintained that the proceedings remain a continuation of the case originally filed in Nairobi.

After listening to submissions from both sides, Justice Omido directed all lawyers representing the victims to file a joint application rather than separate individual filings.

The judge noted that merging the applications would help avoid unnecessary delays and ensure smoother progress toward setting the pre-trial schedule.

During the mention, counsel for the third accused officer informed the court that his client is heavily pregnant and may deliver soon.

He sought permission for her to be excused from physically attending court sessions. Justice Omido granted the request but directed that she must attend future proceedings virtually to ensure she remains fully involved in her defence.

The case had been transferred from Nairobi to Kisumu following an application by the ODPP and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

In granting the transfer, Justice Margaret Muigai ruled that Kisumu was the appropriate venue since most witnesses are based in the region.

She added that conducting the proceedings in Kisumu would ease attendance, reduce costs, and enable the court to visit the scene of the incident if necessary.

The ODPP has indicated that 80 witnesses are expected to testify and argued that hearing the case closer to the affected community would enhance efficiency and protect public interest.

Justice Muigai agreed, affirming the State’s duty to safeguard victims and witnesses while upholding the rights of the accused.

The accused officers had opposed the transfer, citing concerns over security and media influence.

The court dismissed these objections, noting that the political climate has stabilized since 2017 and that adequate security measures can be provided.

The case, filed in 2022, remains one of Kenya’s most closely watched police accountability proceedings.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen flags banditry, SGBV, drug abuse and land disputes as key national security threats

Murkomen reported that while terrorism threats along border regions remain under control, banditry continues to destabilize parts of Meru, Isiolo, Samburu and neighboring counties.

18 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto receives Jukwaa La Usalama report at State House

The report calls for intensified, intelligence-led multi-agency operations targeting bandits, militant groups, extremist elements, narcotics traffickers, and organized criminal gangs.

39 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EBK Trains KDF Officers on Professional Engineer Registration as Military Expands Role in National Infrastructure

The move is aimed at strengthening engineering professionalism within the military as its role in national infrastructure continues to expand.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Seven Daystar University Students Freed After CCTV Clears Them in Death of Colleague

The new evidence presented at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday cleared the students of any criminal involvement.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sonko Offers Sh300,000 Bounty for Meru Bodaboda Gang Linked to Sexual Assault

Sonko described the assault as “inhumane, criminal, and unacceptable,” calling for swift justice for the victim.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Court of Appeal to Rule on NG-CDF Legality in February 2026 as National Assembly Defends Fund

The National Assembly challenged the September 24, 2024 High Court ruling that found the NG-CDF Act, 2015 unconstitutional and ordered the kitty to be...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Coast Guard Joins Regional Security Agencies for Major Tabletop Exercise in Tanzania

The Kenya Coast Guard said the exercise aims to strengthen operational coordination, improve joint preparedness, and enhance real-time information sharing among participating states.

5 hours ago

Kenya

DCI Unveils First-Ever Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Investigation Training Module

The state-of-the-art training programme is fully funded and technically supported by the European Union.

5 hours ago