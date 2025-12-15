Connect with us

Babu Owino with Ida Odinga

Kenya

Babu Owino denies attacking Odinga family

Babu Owino says he values his close relationship with the Odinga family and rejects claims linking him to online attacks on Mama Ida.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has denied claims that he directed controversial social media posts targeting the Odinga family, saying he has never instructed activist Maverick Aoko on what to publish.

In a statement, Owino said Aoko is his friend and supporter but operates independently and does not take instructions from him.

He dismissed suggestions that he was behind recent online attacks allegedly aimed at members of the Odinga family.

“Maverick is an independent-minded person. I do not know her sources and I have never told her to attack the Odinga family,” Owino said.

The legislator moved to firmly distance himself from any insults directed at Mama Ida Odinga, describing her as a respected mother figure in his life.

Owino said he enjoys a warm and personal relationship with the Odinga family, including Winnie Odinga, Raila Odinga Jr and Rosemary Odinga.

“Winnie is my friend, Junior is my friend and Rosemary is my friend too. How can I insult their only mother?” he posed.

Owino added that Ida has always treated him with kindness, saying she welcomes him whenever he visits and has shown him motherly love over the years.

“She loves me like her own son. She welcomes me home and gives me food. I can never insult such a mum,” he said.

The MP said he values his relationship with the Odinga family and stressed that any claims linking him to online abuse against them are false.

