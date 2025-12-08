Arati, Barasa Tie for Top Position in Politrack Africa County Governance Index

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – Kisii Governor Simba Arati and Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa have tied at 65 percent for the number one spot in the latest Politrack Africa CountyGovernance Index, emerging as the top-performing county bosses in the 2025 ranking.

The Index, released on Monday, assessed all 47 county governments across multiple indicators, including service delivery, financial management, public participation, development performance, and citizen satisfaction.

Arati and Barasa, both first-term governors, were lauded for consistent progress in infrastructure expansion, prudent fiscal management, and improved social services.