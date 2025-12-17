Connect with us

Africa Moves to End Deadly PPR as AU Launches High-Level Advisory Committee

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – Africa has taken a major political and strategic step towards eliminating Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), one of the continent’s most destructive livestock diseases, with the launch of a High-Level Continental Advisory Committee spearheaded by the African Union.

The initiative, led by the African Union Commission through AU-IBAR and the Pan-African PPR Secretariat, brings together senior political leaders, regional blocs, global animal health agencies, and development partners to drive coordinated action toward a PPR-free Africa by 2030.

Often described as a silent crisis for smallholder farmers, PPR mainly affects sheep and goats—animals that form the backbone of rural livelihoods, household nutrition, and income generation for millions of Africans. Outbreaks of the disease can wipe out entire herds, pushing vulnerable communities deeper into poverty.

The newly formed Continental Advisory Group is designed to elevate the fight against PPR to the highest political level, ensuring sustained commitment, accountability, and alignment across countries and regions.

Launching the committee, AU-IBAR Director Dr. Huyam Salih said strong political leadership is essential if Africa is to meet the ambitious 2030 eradication target.

“This Advisory Committee provides a vital platform for political leadership, strategic oversight and coordinated implementation of national and regional efforts to eradicate PPR across the continent,” she noted.

The committee will offer strategic direction to the Pan-African Programme for PPR Eradication, champion resource mobilization at the highest levels, harmonize interventions across borders, and track progress toward global eradication goals.

The move is firmly anchored in the African Animal Health Strategy, the African Union’s long-term development blueprint, Agenda 2063, and the Global PPR Eradication Programme.

The European Union has expressed full support for the initiative, reinforcing its long-standing partnership with Africa in strengthening animal health systems.

AU-IBAR, a specialized technical agency of the African Union Commission, plays a central role in advancing sustainable animal resource development, supporting food security, economic growth, and resilient livelihoods across Africa.

