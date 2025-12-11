Connect with us

Kenya

Aden Duale Acknowledges Key Role of FBOs in Advancing Universal Health Coverage

Duale made the remarks during a consultative meeting with Catholic Bishops, represented by Bishops Cleophas Oseso and Norman Wambua, aimed at deepening collaboration on Universal Health Coverage.

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Dec 11 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has acknowledged the pivotal role of Faith-Based Organisations (FBOs) under the Social Health Authority (SHA) in expanding access to quality healthcare across Kenya.

Duale made the remarks during a consultative meeting with Catholic Bishops, represented by Bishops Cleophas Oseso and Norman Wambua, aimed at deepening collaboration on Universal Health Coverage (UHC), particularly at the grassroots level where FBOs operate more than 263 health facilities nationwide.

During the meeting, key financial, operational, and regulatory challenges were discussed, including issues with claims, reimbursements, and timely disbursements.

“We are committed to a structured support mechanism with clear feedback channels, regular technical clinics, county-based relationship desks, and the deployment of 94 operational officers across all 47 counties. This will strengthen provider engagement and expedite issue resolution,” Duale said.

The discussions also explored ICT-enabled biometric solutions to better serve elderly and vulnerable clients in areas with low connectivity. Duale emphasized the importance of continued collaboration with the Catholic Church and the wider FBO fraternity in driving UHC reforms.

The SHA provided a briefing on payments, claim rejections, and disbursements, reinforcing transparency in healthcare operations. Duale also updated the Bishops on the Kenya–US health cooperation framework, which enhances disease surveillance, data sharing, diagnostics, and workforce training to strengthen public health security.

The meeting was attended by Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr Ouma Oluga, SHA CEO Dr Mercy Mwangangi, KMPDC CEO Dr David Kariuki, and members of the SHA management team.

This engagement reflects the government’s commitment to partnering with FBOs to expand healthcare access and accelerate progress toward Universal Health Coverage in Kenya.

