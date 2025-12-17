Connect with us

39 Interns Inducted into Affordable Housing Project in Laikipia

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17 – A total of 39 youth are set to gain hands-on experience in the housing sector after being inducted into a one-year internship programme at the Affordable Housing Project (AHP) in Laikipia County.

Laikipia County Commissioner David Muyesu said the interns, who have been engaged by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, come from diverse professional backgrounds, including civil engineering, statistics, accounting, and economics, among others.

He noted that the initiative aims to equip young people with relevant skills to enhance their competitiveness in the job market.

The beneficiaries are among interns absorbed into the housing sector ministry following the advertisement of 4,000 internship positions nationwide by the Public Service Commission in July this year.

Those selected have lauded the initiative, saying it will significantly contribute to addressing youth unemployment in the country.

The one-year, non-renewable internship programme was open to individuals who graduated in 2018 or later.

