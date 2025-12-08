Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Immigration Services Headquarters at Nyayo House, Nairobi. /FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

26 Suspects — Including Chiefs and Immigration Officers — Arrested Over Illegal Issuance of Govt Documents

Investigators say the network brazenly bypassed standard procedures, exploiting their access and authority to irregularly register individuals and issue documents.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 – At least 26 people, among them chiefs, clerks, and officers from key government departments, are set to face charges after being arrested for facilitating the illegal and unprocedural issuance of critical government documents.

The multi-agency operation, described by investigators as meticulously coordinated and intelligence-driven, targeted a sprawling network responsible for unlawfully acquiring National Identity Cards, Passports, Birth Certificates, and Foreigner/Alien ID Cards, among other sensitive documents.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The two-day crackdown netted civil servants from the National Registration Bureau (NRB), the Directorate of Immigration Services, and local administrators — including chiefs — alongside middlemen and financiers who allegedly fast-tracked document issuance through corrupt channels.

Investigators say the network brazenly bypassed standard procedures, exploiting their access and authority to irregularly register individuals and issue documents that should only be processed through official verification systems.

Authorities warn that the criminal enterprise has far-reaching implications, compromising national security and enabling undocumented individuals to enter or exit the country without trace.

During the operation, detectives seized a large cache of government documents and registration tools found concealed in several suspects’ homes — materials that legally should only be stored in secure government offices.

Recovered items include filled and blank National ID application forms, fingerprint-taking equipment (slabs, rollers, and related instruments), birth and death certificates, passports, official government stamps and other registration materials used in processing identity documents

The suspects arrested in the sting operation include Judy Kemunto Ondari (Registrar of Persons, Embakasi), Moses Mugoya Margaret (Clerk, Registrar of Persons Head Office (NSSF Building), Ruth Osebe Sukuru (Registrar of Persons, Kamukunji), Jawahir Mohamed Muse (Assistant Chief, Eastleigh North), Moulid Yusuf Dige (Businessman), Mohamed Issack Gedow  (Assistant Chief, Eastleigh).

Others are Abdirizak Osman Rage – Freelance middleman, Alfred Opia Ayaway – Freelance middleman, Abdirizak Abdi – Electronics technician, Abdirashid Mohamed Ali – Clerk, Shima Group International, Festus Bahati Chai – Fingerprints Technician, Registrar of Persons Head Office, Abdirizack Bashir Farah – Freelance middleman, Samatar Osman Robne – Businessman, Fuadh Bulle Mohamed – Businessman, Geoffrey Mokoro Mutanya – Clerk, Immigration Head Office and Joseph Mwendwa Munyithia – Registrar of Persons, Kariokor.

All suspects are currently being detained as multi-agency teams proceed with processing ahead of formal arraignment.

Police said the operation underscores the government’s resolve to protect the integrity of national registration systems and dismantle cartels that illegally profit from identity-document fraud.

Investigations are ongoing, with detectives warning that more arrests may follow as the wider network is unraveled.

Security officials are also probing allegations that some officers have colluded with foreigners to illegally enter the country — and failed to repatriate individuals already declared unlawfully present by the courts.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Insurance Regulatory Authority Shines at 2025 FiRe Awards

IRA’s recognition affirms the Authority’s continued commitment to quality financial reporting and adherence to the International Public Sector Accounting Standards.

5 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Muthoni Warns Kenyans Over Uninspected Meat, Fake Drugs Amid Festive Season Health Concerns

Muthoni said unscrupulous traders are exploiting the high holiday consumption to sell meat that has not undergone mandatory safety checks, posing a serious risk...

28 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court to Host Annual Human Rights Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8  – The High Court is set to hold its annual Human Rights Summit from Monday reviving a key forum for...

33 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC to Hold Stakeholders Engagement on Nov 27 By-Elections

The forum will bring together political parties, independent candidates, civil society organisations, election observers, and state agencies involved in electoral processes.

35 minutes ago

Sustainability Watch

Maasai Morans swap spears for footballs in fight to protect lions

The Maasai Football League in Amboseli is transforming young Maasai morans’ attitudes, reducing lion hunting, and promoting wildlife conservation while fostering local sporting talent.

16 hours ago

ROAD CARNAGE

7 dead as PSV van collides with a truck near Voi town

Seven people have died in a head-on collision between a PSV and a truck along the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway in Miasenyi, near Voi town, with...

17 hours ago

Africa

Kenya to host key Special Operations Security Conference from Monday

Kenya will host the Silent Warrior 2025 Special Operations Forces conference from December 8–11, bringing together over 65 countries to strengthen SOF cooperation, enhance...

19 hours ago

crime

Police officer fatally stabbed during night raid to arrest murder suspect

Constable Patrick Ouma was stabbed to death during a police operation in Matisi, Trans Nzoia County, as officers pursued a murder suspect. Twenty-three suspects...

20 hours ago