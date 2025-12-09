Connect with us

CÁCERES, SPAIN - AUGUST 04: Firefighters from the city of Cáceres battle the flames during the Cerro de los Pinos wildfire on August 04, 2025 in Cáceres, Spain. Firefighters from Cáceres and INFOEX forest firefighters are battling fires, as high temperatures continue to put the Extremadura region at extreme risk of further wildfires. (Photo by Carlos Gil Andreu/Getty Images)

World

2025 on track to tie second hottest year on record: EU monitor – China Daily

Temperatures rose by 1.48C on average between January and November, or “currently tied with 2023 to be the second-warmest year on record.

Published

PARIS, France – The planet is on track to log its second-hottest year on record in 2025, tied with 2023 after a historic high in 2024, Europe’s global warming monitor said Tuesday.

The data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service reaffirms that global temperatures are on course to exceed 1.5C above pre-industrial levels — the threshold considered safer in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Temperatures rose by 1.48C on average between January and November, or “currently tied with 2023 to be the second-warmest year on record”, according to the service’s monthly update.

“The three-year average for 2023-2025 is on track to exceed 1.5C for the first time,” Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at Copernicus, said in a statement.

“These milestones are not abstract — they reflect the accelerating pace of climate change and the only way to mitigate future rising temperatures is to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Burgess said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in October that the world would not be able to contain global warming below 1.5C in the next few years.

Last month was the third-warmest November on record at 1.54C above pre-industrial levels, according to Copernicus, with the average surface air temperature reaching 14.02C.

Such incremental rises may appear small but scientists warn that is already destabilising the climate and making storms, floods and other disasters fiercer and more frequent.

“The month was marked by a number of extreme weather events, including tropical cyclones in Southeast Asia, causing widespread, catastrophic flooding and loss of life,” the monitor said.

